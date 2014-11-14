(Adds Italian, Dutch GDP figures)
* German GDP up 0.1 pct q/q, France +0.3 pct
* Data puts euro zone on course for anaemic growth
* Italy languishes in recession
* Germany under pressure to spend more to support growth
By Stephen Brown and Ingrid Melander
BERLIN/PARIS, Nov 14 Germany narrowly avoided
recession in the third quarter of the year and France exceeded
low expectations, putting the euro zone on course for anaemic
growth but no contraction.
Europe's largest economy eked out 0.1 percent growth from
the previous three months following a revised 0.1 percent fall
in the second quarter, the German statistics office said on
Friday.
A strong rise in consumer spending and small boost from
foreign trade prevented a worse result.
France expanded by 0.3 percent on the quarter, beating
forecasts for 0.2 percent growth, marking its best performance
in more than a year. But its second quarter was revised down to
show a 0.1 percent fall in GDP.
Italy was not so lucky, subsiding by 0.1 percent and
enduring the 13th quarter running without any growth.
It has been the euro zone's most sluggish economy for more
than a decade and is the only large country in the bloc actually
in recession - defined as two or more consecutive quarters of
falling output.
Reuters polling has produced a consensus forecast of 0.1
percent growth in the euro zone as a whole, matching its paltry
second-quarter performance. That figure is due at 1000 GMT.
"Activity has somewhat taken off but remains too weak to
create the jobs our country needs," French Finance Minister
Michel Sapin said in a statement, reiterating his call for more
action to boost growth and jobs in Europe.
Italy and France have been pressing the EU to focus more on
measures to foster growth rather than cut debt in order to
prevent a slide back into recession. Germany, the country with
the current account surplus to spend more, will not budge.
That debate is likely to flare back into life as G20 leaders
gather in Brisbane for their annual summit this weekend.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew gave an unusually blunt
assessment of what he thinks Europe needs to do this week,
arguing that France and Italy should rein in budget deficits
more slowly and that it was "critical" Germany and the
Netherlands loosen their fiscal purse strings.
The Dutch economy grew 0.2 percent in the third quarter, a
pace matched by Finland, while Slovakia raced ahead by 0.6
percent.
Spain has already reported steady 0.5 percent growth.
President Francois Hollande's government expects growth of
just 0.4 percent for the whole year, less than half its initial
forecast, and has said it would miss a pledge to bring its
public deficit down to 3 percent of GDP next year.
The German government's panel of independent economic
advisers cut its forecasts on Wednesday for growth in 2014 to
1.2 percent from a previous 1.9. It did not expect any
acceleration next year, pencilling in growth of just 1.0
percent.
Germany's Chamber of Commerce DIHK urged the government to
change course and go for a more business-friendly policy. "That
would help to lift the brake on investment," said DIHK managing
director Martin Wansleben.
(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones in Rome. Writing by Mike
Peacock, editing by Jermey Gaunt)