* Euro zone GDP up 0.2 pct, beats expectations
* German GDP up 0.1 pct q/q, France +0.3 pct
* Italy languishes in recession, Greece growing
* Germany under pressure to spend more to support growth
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 The euro zone economy grew more
strongly than expected in the third quarter as France beat
market forecasts and Germany narrowly avoided a recession, but
the bloc remains weak and could need further stimulus.
European Union statistics office Eurostat said the 18
countries sharing the euro expanded 0.2 percent in
July-September compared to the previous three months, when they
grew 0.1 percent.
Year-on-year, euro zone growth was 0.8 percent in the third
quarter, the same as in April-June.
"The euro zone economy is still growing, albeit at snail's
pace," said Nick Kounis, economist at ABN AMRO. "A slow recovery
rather than a third recession looks to be on the cards."
Eurostat confirmed its earlier estimate that euro zone
inflation stood at just 0.4 percent in October.
Economists said growth was still feeble and would probably
slow again towards the end of the year. Most still expected the
European Central Bank to launch further stimulus measures, up to
and including a quantitative easing programme buying government
bonds.
"The recovery remains fragile and subdued," Barclays said in
a research note. "In this context, we continue to believe that
the ECB will be forced to provide further stimulus ... by the
end of Q1 2015."
Recent survey data suggest the euro zone will continue to
struggle, growing by just 0.1 percent in the last three months
of 2014 and picking up only slowly next year.
"This would be consistent with the deterioration in
sentiment indicators from the summer, predominantly in response
to rising geopolitical tensions amid continued subdued growth in
global trade," said Marco Valli, economist at UniCredit.
RECESSION DODGED
Europe's biggest economy Germany grew 0.1 percent, in line
with expectations and confounding fears of a second quarter of
negative growth.
France, the euro zone's No.2 economy, grew 0.3 percent,
beating market expectations of a 0.2 percent gain.
"Activity has somewhat taken off but remains too weak to
create the jobs our country needs," French Finance Minister
Michel Sapin said in a statement, reiterating his call for more
action to boost growth and jobs in Europe.
France and Italy have been pressing the EU to focus more on
measures to foster growth rather than cut debt in order to
prevent a slide back into recession. Germany, the country with
the current account surplus to spend more, will not budge.
That debate is likely to flare back into life as G20 leaders
gather in Brisbane for their annual summit this weekend. U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew called this week for France and
Italy to rein in their deficits more slowly and for Germany and
the Netherlands to loosen their fiscal purse strings.
Italy, the euro zone's third biggest economy, contracted 0.1
percent and returned to recession, marking the 13th quarter
running without any growth..
Spain has already reported steady 0.5 percent growth and
Greece appears to be turning a corner, emerging from a crippling
six-year recession.
Having resumed publishing quarter-on-quarter seasonally
adjusted figures for the first time since 2011, the data showed
Greece's economy has in fact been growing since the first
quarter of this year.
"The comparison between Italy ... and Spain and Greece is
telling," said ABN Amro's Kounis. "Spain and Greece have done
more in terms of structural reforms, and have also seen sharp
falls in wages. This internal devaluation has restored
competitiveness back close to the start of the euro levels.
"In Italy wages have remained extremely elevated," he said.
