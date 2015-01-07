* Euro zone inflation at -0.2 pct y/y in Dec, expectation
-0.1 pct
* Euro zone unemployment flat at 11.5 pct in Nov
* ECB seen announcing government bond buying on Jan 22
* Economists see euro zone inflation negative for much of
2015
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Jan 7 Euro zone inflation turned
negative in December for the first time since 2009, with cheap
oil driving a bigger than expected decline that may prompt the
European Central Bank to start printing money.
The European statistics office said in a first estimate on
Wednesday that prices in the 18 countries using the euro in
December were 0.2 percent lower than a year before, after rising
0.3 percent in November. The last time euro zone inflation was
negative was in October 2009, when it was -0.1 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a -0.1 percent
year-on-year fall in prices. The ECB aims to keep inflation just
under 2 percent over the medium term and is widely expected to
respond to the lurch into deflation by launching a programme of
government bond buying with new money, or quantitative easing.
"It's probably the figure they (the ECB) needed," said Peter
Vanden Houte, chief economist at ING. "The economy is weak and
inflation negative. That should be enough."
In a separate release, Eurostat said euro zone unemployment
was stable at 11.5 percent in November, although the number of
people without a job increased by 34,000 from a month before.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food
prices, was stable at an annual 0.7 percent in December -- the
same level as in November and October.
But energy prices plunged 6.3 percent and unprocessed food
was 1.0 percent cheaper, outweighing a 1.2 percent rise in the
cost of services. Oil prices have more than halved since June,
with Brent at around $51 per barrel on Wednesday.
"Due to the further fall in oil prices, the inflationary
downtrend is set to continue over the coming months. We expect
another sharp fall in HICP inflation in January, by around -0.5
percent year-on-year," said Gizem Kara, senior European
economist at BNP Paribas.
"HICP inflation will then hover slightly below zero for most
of 2015 according to our forecasts."
Since the euro's 1999 launch, inflation has only once before
fallen below zero, staying there for five months in 2009,
although it has been in what the ECB calls the 'danger zone'
below 1 percent since October 2013.
IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer said the ECB
would usually look through changes to inflation driven by oil.
But December's figure will leave the central bank "seriously
concerned" that inflation expectations will weaken further,
encouraging consumers to hold back purchases in the hope of even
lower prices and so entrenching deflation.
BOND BUYING?
With interest rates are already at rock bottom, the ECB has
been preparing a QE programme to inject even more cash into the
euro zone economy, to boost demand and make prices rise faster.
Economists say a decision to launch such bond-buying could
be made at the ECB's next meeting on Jan. 22, although ECB
President Mario Draghi will have to overcome opposition from
Germany's Bundesbank that could curb the scope of any programme.
"We are in technical preparations to adjust the size, speed
and compositions of our measures early 2015, should it become
necessary to react to a too-long period of low inflation. There
is unanimity within the Governing Council on this," Draghi said
on Jan. 1.
Officials have recently said the ECB could require central
banks in countries such as Greece or Portugal to set aside extra
cash to cover potential losses from such bond-buying.
This would leave the risk and cost of QE with individual
countries, something critics say would undermine efforts to buoy
the bloc, now 19-strong after Lithuania joined this month.
To complicate matters more, Greece will hold parliamentary
elections on Jan. 25. Leftist Syriza, which leads opinion polls,
says it will cancel austerity and a big chunk of national debt,
making any ECB purchases of Greek bonds even more risky.
"The Greek issue could complicate the (ECB) announcement (on
QE)," ABN AMRO economist Nick Kounis said.
"We expect the ECB to announce that it will embark on a
large scale asset purchase programme, including sovereign bonds,
at its January meeting. However, it may well hold off from
providing any further details until March, giving it a chance to
see how the situation in Greece turns out."
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and John
O'Donnell in Frankfurt; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Catherine Evans)