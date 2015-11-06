* German industrial output falls 1.1 pct month/month in Sept
* Economists cut forecasts for third-quarter growth
* French trade deficit widens, manufacturers to lift
investment
* Spanish industrial output beats forecast with 3.8 pct rise
in Sept
By Caroline Copley
BERLIN, Nov 6 German industrial output posted
its steepest drop in more than a year in September, raising some
concerns that Europe's biggest economy may feel a year-end chill
from a slowdown in emerging markets.
The second straight fall in production, on the back of a
sharp decline in industrial orders in September, prompted
several economists to scale back their forecasts for German
growth last quarter.
Following the 1.1. percent drop in industrial production in
Germany, economists at J.P. Morgan also cut their third-quarter
growth forecasts for the broader euro zone.
Other data for September published on Friday showed France's
trade deficit widened further, but Spain reported a bigger rise
in industrial output than any analyst polled by Reuters had
forecast.
Despite the drop in output in Germany, several economists
remained upbeat, noting that business surveys suggested recent
weak data may mark just a temporary summer blip rather than the
start of a prolonged slowdown.
Unicredit Chief Economist Andreas Rees said emerging market
headwinds would be offset by robust momentum in the United
States and the euro zone, as well as by strong domestic demand.
"The latest data do not herald a fundamental turnaround in
the German economy. It is a bump in the road and nothing more as
flagged by robust business sentiment recently," Rees said.
Berlin expects strong private consumption and higher
spending by states on refugees to help the economy grow 1.7
percent this year and 1.8 percent next year.
While the Economy Ministry noted that a "light headwind"
from emerging markets was currently dampening production at
factories, it said positive business sentiment suggested the
current dry spell would be limited.
In another sign European businesses were taking emerging
markets problems in their stride, France's manufacturing
industry expects to increase investment by 3 percent next year,
a quarterly survey by the INSEE statistics agency showed.
On the other hand, the French trade deficit widened in
September to 3.38 billion euros, INSEE data showed, as shipments
of planes and satellites eased while imports rose.
In brighter news elsewhere, Spanish industrial output rose
by 3.8 percent in September boosted by capital goods and durable
consumer goods, data showed on Friday.
On Thursday, the European Commission said the euro zone will
step up its economic recovery in the next two years despite
lower demand from China and other emerging markets.
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris and Julien Toyer
in Madrid; Editing by Hugh Lawson)