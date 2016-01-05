* Core inflation dips for 2nd straight month
* Headline inflation steady, misses forecasts
* ECB unlikely to act at Jan meeting
(Adds detail, analysts, graphics)
By Jan Strupczewski and Balazs Koranyi
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Jan 5 Euro zone core
inflation slowed for the second month in a row in December, a
big headache for the European Central Bank, which has printed
hundreds of billions of euros to kick-start price growth with
little to show for it.
Inflation has undershot the ECB's target for nearly three
years and even radical policy steps including 1.5 trillion euros
of asset purchases will take years at best to push price growth
back towards 2 percent, threatening the bank's credibility.
Opponents of policy easing had relied on relatively strong
readings of core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and
food prices, in arguing that weak price growth was mostly an
effect of the big oil price fall.
But even core data has started to soften, indicating that
low energy prices are feeding into the price of goods and
services very quickly.
Headline inflation, targeted by the ECB, held steady at 0.2
percent, missing expectations for a rise to 0.3 percent and
still far short of the bank's target, Eurostat said.
Meanwhile core inflation, closely watched by policy hawks
like Germany's Bundesbank, eased to 0.8 percent from 0.9 percent
in November and 1 percent in October.
"The numbers we got today are a tentative indication that
inflation may not pick up as the ECB had forecast a month ago,"
said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research, FX and rates at
Societe Generale.
"It gives the market the reason to believe, and that's
certainly our forecast, that the ECB will come back and do more,
potentially as soon as March, in terms of cutting the deposit
rate and expanding the quantitative easing programme even more."
ECB President Mario Draghi has warned that low core
inflation is a worry because it is a good predictor of where
inflation is likely to stabilise in the medium-term.
The 19-country euro zone's central bank cut its deposit rate
deeper into negative territory in December and extended its
asset purchase scheme by six months, hoping to boost price
growth and bolster long-term inflation expectations.
"The ECB will probably soon have to give up hope of a
stronger underlying price momentum this year. Further monetary
easing will therefore stay on the agenda," Commerzbank said.
But easing may not be imminent, as growth, lending and jobs
data has been surprisingly strong. One of the ECB's doves, Vice
President Vitor Constancio, meanwhile argued recently for steady
policy for the "foreseeable future".
Growth in lending to households, a future indicator of
economic growth, rose to its highest level since late 2011 in
November, while corporate lending growth was at its highest
since early 2012.
The euro zone purchasing managers' index for manufacturing
rose to a 20-month high of 53.2 in December, data on Tuesday
showed, while unemployment in Germany, the bloc's biggest
economy, held steady at its lowest since reunification in 1990.
"The ECB will not like these inflation numbers ... Nothing
points to a significant pick-up in core inflation," Nordea said.
"While the January meeting will most likely be for wait-and-see,
March could be more interesting."
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Philip
Blenkinsop and Catherine Evans)