(Repeats, without changes, story first published on Friday)
* Euro zone confidence indexes fall
* Falling prices in Germany, France, Spain
* Graphic on confidence: link.reuters.com/bas36s
* Graphic on German prices: link.reuters.com/fys75v
* Graphic on Spanish prices: link.reuters.com/tup45v
By Jeremy Gaunt
LONDON, Feb 26 A wall of consumer and business
angst is standing in the way of euro zone economic recovery and
there are renewed signs of deflation in the bloc's biggest
countries to worry the European Central Bank.
Data from across the 19-member currency bloc on Friday will
put pressure on the ECB to take strong additional policy actions
at its meeting in March on top of the unprecedented stimulus it
is already giving.
Reports of falling prices in Germany, France and Spain along
with an array of weak sentiment surveys for the bloc as a whole
will also provide ammunition to those arguing that governments
must now loosen their budgets to stimulate growth.
The data contrasted with some recent, tentative signs of
revival and boosts from cheap energy and a competitive euro.
"The euro zone currently resembles a 50-year-old overweight
smoker: there are a lot of downside risks, but the base case for
the short term remains fairly decent," said Bert Colijn,
economist at ING.
Even this modest confidence does not appear to be shared by
businesses and consumers.
The European Commission reported that overall euro zone
economic sentiment deteriorated by far more than expected in
February, falling to 103.8 in February, just above the long-term
average, from a slightly upwardly revised 105.1 in January.
Business sentiment - not numerically comparable - came in at
0.07 from 0.29 in January, below even the most bearish
projection in a Reuters poll and barely in positive territory.
The consumer confidence index, meanwhile, dropped to -8.8
from -6.3 in January, down from -5.7 in December - a poor
harbinger for future spending, last year's bright spot.
Sarah Hewin, chief economist at Standard Chartered, said
some of the decline may have come from a belief that
improvements to growth and employment may be waning.
But she also cited falling stock markets and broader
concerns about how the European Union manages the hundreds of
thousands of migrants and refugees entering its borders.
PRICE GUIDANCE
The biggest blow from Friday's euro zone data may have been
to the ECB, which is already buying assets to the tune of 60
billion euros ($66 billion) a month and effectively charging
banks to deposit money.
Both are attempts to push money out into the economy to
boost inflation, which it wants at just below 2 percent. But
inflation, dragged down in part by falling oil and commodity
prices, is not playing ball.
"We now expect euro area headline ... inflation to decline
to -0.1 percent in February," Barclays said, referring to a
bloc-wide release on Monday.
Germany data set the tone on Friday, showing prices falling
0.2 percent year-on-year, having been up by 0.4 percent in
January. Spain was deep in deflation with prices
down 0.9 percent year-on-year.
In France they were down 0.1 percent and Italy reported flat
month-on-month wage inflation.
It all points to more action from the ECB on March 10,
particularly as markets appear to have given up any hope of
near-term inflation.
Euro zone long-term inflation expectations - as measured by
the five-year, five-year euro zone breakeven forward
- are at record lows below 1.4 percent.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)