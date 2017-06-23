By Jeremy Gaunt
| LONDON, June 23
LONDON, June 23 Evidence built on Friday that
the sturdy improvement in euro zone economic growth touted by
the European Central Bank is in place -- albeit with some
wobbles.
Cruising speed, not acceleration, Morgan Stanley economists
said.
Surveys of purchasing managers' plans in the euro zone,
Germany and France all indicated steady growth, if not perhaps
as much as some economists had expected.
The broadest of the managers' surveys -- IHS Markit's June
flash purchasing managers composite index for the euro zone --
dipped to 55.7 from 56.8 in May.
This was lower than anyone in a Reuters economists poll had
predicted, but still way above 50, the level Markit says divides
expansion from contraction.
"Businesses experienced the strongest quarter in six years,"
Bert Colijn, ING senior economist for the euro zone, said in a
note. "With just a week to go in this quarter, all signs are
pointing towards a strong (growth) reading."
At the country level, the most significant development may
have been France's manufacturing PMI, which rose far more than
expected to 55, rising back after a dip in May possibly because
the political risks around the presidential and legislative have
gone.
Companies also took on workers at the fastest pace in nearly
10 years, a sub-index showed, giving France's new president,
Emmanuel Macron, an early economic present.
Overall, however, the PMIs showed something of a tailing off
of activity -- primarily in services -- even if that was within
the context of expansion.
Germany's composite index, for example, was down 1.3 points
-- from a six-year high -- to a still solid 56.1.
HAPPY CAMPERS
The business data came on the heels of Thursday's buoyant
euro zone consumer sentiment report.
Here again, the news was relative. The actual number was
minus 1.3 points, meaning that sentiment is negative.
But that is usually the case with the euro zone. So the fact
that there was a jump from -3.3 points in May to the highest
level in 16 years was seen as a bullish sign.
"It all points to labour market wage growth and private
consumption," Berenberg economist Florian Hense said.
Other data on Friday, however, showed that the euro zone
economy is not without its risks.
Italy, the currency bloc's third largest economy, reported a
sharp fall in industrial sales and orders in April.
The data, which matched industrial output figures released
earlier in the month showing a surprise decline, suggests a poor
start to the second quarter after 0.4 percent growth in the
first.
Considered by many economists to be the weak link in the
euro zone revival, Italy is facing an election next year at the
latest, where the anti-euro, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement
is currently seen making gains.
The International Monetary Fund projects Italy's economy to
grow 1.3 percent this year because of the general euro zone
growth picture, but to slow next year.
"Weak productivity and low aggregate investment remain key
challenges for faster growth, held back by structural
weaknesses, high public debt, and impaired bank balance sheets,"
the IMF said this month in its latest report.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Gareth
Jones)