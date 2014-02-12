* Mild winter seen behind the drop in December output
* Growth momentum in the euro zone remains subdued
* Euro zone flash Q4 GDP, due on Friday, to show recovery
firming
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 Euro zone industrial output
fell more than expected in December, data showed on Wednesday,
but probably not by enough to have stopped economic growth from
picking up slightly in the last three months of the year.
Industrial output in the 17 countries sharing the euro in
December fell 0.7 percent on the month, after a downwardly
revised 1.6 percent rise in November, Eurostat, the European
Union statistics agency, said. Analysts polled by Reuters
expected only a 0.3 percent fall in December.
But economists said that on average in the last three months
of 2013 euro zone industrial production was 0.3 percent higher
quarter-on-quarter than in the previous three months.
This meant that euro zone gross domestic product growth - to
be reported in an initial reading on Friday - was likely to have
picked up to 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter from 0.1 percent in
the previous three months.
"Today's disappointing industrial production has no impact
on our euro zone growth forecasts," said Marco Valli, chief euro
zone economist at UniCredit, who forecast 0.2 percent quarterly
growth in fourth quarter euro zone GDP.
The production decrease was driven mainly by a 2.1 percent
fall in output of energy and capital goods, with production of
non-durable consumer goods down 0.1 percent against November.
"Some of the weakness was probably due to the soft winter
weather, pushing down energy production by 2.1 percent," said
Peter Vanden Houte, an analyst with ING.
The growth weakness was likely to add to arguments for the
European Central Bank to loosen monetary policy further next
month, given inflation, at 0.8 percent year-on-year in January,
was well below its target of below-but-close-to 2 percent.
"Despite much better sentiment, economic growth in the euro
area in autumn was thus probably only slightly stronger than in
summer. This supports our expectation that the ECB will take
further expansionary measures, probably as early as March," said
Christoph Weil, economist at Commerzbank.
Compared with the same period of last year, industrial
production rose 0.5 percent in December after a downwardly
revised 2.8 percent rise in November. But analysts had expected
a 1.8 percent expansion year-on-year.
Only three out of 17 countries sharing the euro saw
industrial production rising in December, led by a 2.7 percent
growth on the month in Slovenia and a 2.6 percent jump in
Greece.
Portugal, which is expected to exit from an international
bailout later this year, saw production rising 0.7 percent
compared to November.
Industrial production in Europe's strongest economy Germany
fell 0.7 percent on the month, while second largest France was
down 0.3 percent and the third biggest Italy fell 0.9 percent
month on month.
All three countries saw industrial production rising month
on month in November.