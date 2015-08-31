* Price inflation stays steady but low at 0.2 percent
* Euro zone fragile as many expect ECB to adjust forecasts
* Result days after ECB's Praet says don't doubt ability to
act
(Recasts, adds detail of poll, comment)
By Jan Strupczewski and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS/ FRANKFURT, Aug 31 With low price
inflation serving as a reminder of the euro zone's delicate
health, the European Central Bank is having to reassure market
investors that it can do yet more to help the economy.
Fresh data showed on Monday that inflation throughout the
19-country bloc was just 0.2 percent - illustrating that while
the euro zone's economy is stabilising, it is doing so only at a
very low level.
The falling cost of oil is driving prices lower, with energy
costs down 7.1 percent in August compared with a year ago.
Policy-setters in Frankfurt, who warn that falling oil has
skewed this result, point to a measure the ECB calls core
inflation as proof that a one-trillion-euro-plus money printing
programme is having an impact.
Stripping out energy and unprocessed food, consumer prices
rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in August, the same as in July.
Inflation growth rates are also set to change later this
year as the difference between the price of oil now and in 2014,
when it started to fall from June, becomes less stark.
Nonetheless, the central bank is far off its goal of
inflation near 2 percent and it is expected to pare back its
inflation forecasts, an admission that the target may slip.
"The ECB forecasts must show lower inflation. I don't see
how it can be any different," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist
with ING. "The ECB will prepare markets that it is willing to
step up its efforts."
One question, though, is how. When asked in a poll by
Reuters last week if the ECB had any viable alternatives to its
current asset-buying scheme if serious economic weakness were to
reappear, the answer was a resounding "No" from 34 of 46
analysts.
Those who thought there was an alternative listed
politically difficult things such as buying equities, and vague
things such as more "forward guidance".
NOT YET
For now, the stablisation in inflation in August, which
follows a dramatic earlier slump over more than two years, puts
the ECB under no immediate pressure to act when its governing
council meets this week.
But its president, Mario Draghi, may underscore the bank's
readiness to act, a message already sent by the ECB's chief
economist Peter Praet, when he said there was "no ambiguity on
the willingness and ability ... to act if needed".
With interest rates at record lows, most economists believe
this would mean an expansion of its money printing programme to
buy chiefly government bonds.
The recent stock-market crash in China further clouds the
picture and may hurt commodity prices, thus adding to
deflationary pressure.
"The ECB needs to wait for dust to settle in order to better
read the impact of recent financial market volatility," said
Dominique Barbet, economist at BNP Paribas.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Frankfurt and
Deepti Govind and Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Catherine Evans)