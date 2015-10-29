* German consumer prices barely grow in Oct
* Spanish inflation down 0.9 pct
* Small monthly improvements driven by energy prices
* Keep pressure on ECB to act
(Combines Spanish, German data)
By Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT, Oct 29 Consumer prices barely grew in
Germany and kept falling in Spain this month, data showed on
Thursday, keeping up pressure on the European Central Bank to
ease policy further to revive stagnant euro zone inflation.
German consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent year on year in
October after falling below zero a month earlier while Spanish
prices fell by 0.9 percent, less than in September. Both monthly
improvements were driven by smaller declines in energy prices.
This was unlikely to ease the ECB's concerns about a gloomy
longer-term inflation picture or change the odds on whether the
bank would unveil new stimulus measures at its December meeting.
Inflation data for the whole euro zone is due on Friday,
with analysts polled by Reuters before Thursday's data releases
expecting consumer prices remained flat in October.
"Petrol prices declined less than we projected in both
Germany and Spain," Fabio Fois, an economist at Barclays, said.
"Euro area inflation could come in at 0.1 percent tomorrow
rather than flat as everyone expected last week, but these are
still small numbers."
He added that an extension of the ECB's asset-purchase
programme was very likely in December and the bank may further
cut its deposit rate in the first quarter of 2016 if the Federal
Reserve did not hike rates in December and the euro appreciated
against the dollar.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday and, in a direct reference to its next policy meeting,
put a December rate hike firmly in play.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank was
considering new stimulus steps and would decide on the matter
when it gets updated inflation forecasts in December.
Consumer prices in the euro zone slipped 0.1 percent in
September despite the ECB's 60-billion euros ($65.78 billion) a
month asset purchase programme. An ECB survey showed last week
inflation is expected to fall short of the bank's target of
almost 2 percent until 2017.
While energy prices are likely to push inflation higher in
the future, modest wage growth in the region's largest economy,
Germany, and weak inflation expectations among consumers mean
core inflation is unlikely to suddenly shoot up, Jennifer
McKeown, economist at Capital Economics, said.
"We therefore still see German inflation remaining very
subdued over the medium term, implying that fears of
over-stimulating the euro zone's strongest economies should not
stop the ECB from providing more policy support in December and
beyond," she said.
The general view at the ECB's governing council meeting in
Malta last week was that a combination of policy steps, probably
including a deposit rate cut and beefed up asset purchases, may
be effective, sources told Reuters earlier this week.
On Wednesday, three key ECB policy-makers said the bank
would keep printing money until price growth picks up. They said
it must use all instruments in its toolbox, including a deposit
rate cut, to achieve its inflation target.
Even Finland's Erkki Liikanen, normally a hawkish members of
the ECB's governing council, on Thursday acknowledged "big
risks" to inflation and called for a "thorough analysis" of the
causes of the current situation.
($1 = 0.9121 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin and Paul Day
in Madrid; Editing by Tom Heneghan)