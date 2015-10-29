* German consumer prices barely grow in Oct

* Spanish inflation down 0.9 pct

* Small monthly improvements driven by energy prices

* Keep pressure on ECB to act (Combines Spanish, German data)

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 Consumer prices barely grew in Germany and kept falling in Spain this month, data showed on Thursday, keeping up pressure on the European Central Bank to ease policy further to revive stagnant euro zone inflation.

German consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent year on year in October after falling below zero a month earlier while Spanish prices fell by 0.9 percent, less than in September. Both monthly improvements were driven by smaller declines in energy prices.

This was unlikely to ease the ECB's concerns about a gloomy longer-term inflation picture or change the odds on whether the bank would unveil new stimulus measures at its December meeting.

Inflation data for the whole euro zone is due on Friday, with analysts polled by Reuters before Thursday's data releases expecting consumer prices remained flat in October.

"Petrol prices declined less than we projected in both Germany and Spain," Fabio Fois, an economist at Barclays, said.

"Euro area inflation could come in at 0.1 percent tomorrow rather than flat as everyone expected last week, but these are still small numbers."

He added that an extension of the ECB's asset-purchase programme was very likely in December and the bank may further cut its deposit rate in the first quarter of 2016 if the Federal Reserve did not hike rates in December and the euro appreciated against the dollar.

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and, in a direct reference to its next policy meeting, put a December rate hike firmly in play.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank was considering new stimulus steps and would decide on the matter when it gets updated inflation forecasts in December.

Consumer prices in the euro zone slipped 0.1 percent in September despite the ECB's 60-billion euros ($65.78 billion) a month asset purchase programme. An ECB survey showed last week inflation is expected to fall short of the bank's target of almost 2 percent until 2017.

While energy prices are likely to push inflation higher in the future, modest wage growth in the region's largest economy, Germany, and weak inflation expectations among consumers mean core inflation is unlikely to suddenly shoot up, Jennifer McKeown, economist at Capital Economics, said.

"We therefore still see German inflation remaining very subdued over the medium term, implying that fears of over-stimulating the euro zone's strongest economies should not stop the ECB from providing more policy support in December and beyond," she said.

The general view at the ECB's governing council meeting in Malta last week was that a combination of policy steps, probably including a deposit rate cut and beefed up asset purchases, may be effective, sources told Reuters earlier this week.

On Wednesday, three key ECB policy-makers said the bank would keep printing money until price growth picks up. They said it must use all instruments in its toolbox, including a deposit rate cut, to achieve its inflation target.

Even Finland's Erkki Liikanen, normally a hawkish members of the ECB's governing council, on Thursday acknowledged "big risks" to inflation and called for a "thorough analysis" of the causes of the current situation. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin and Paul Day in Madrid; Editing by Tom Heneghan)