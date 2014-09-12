MILAN, Sept 12 Ireland may have to wait before
getting formal acceptance of its plan to pay back early the
International Monetary Fund's part of its bailout loans but is
confident of agreement from European Union partners, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.
Dublin was forced to seek a special bailout from the
European Union and IMF in 2010 to avoid bankruptcy. Having since
returned to the market, it wants to repay the higher interest
IMF loan early to cut its debt servicing costs but it must first
get the support of other creditors.
After a series of talks with EU officials, including
Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Jyrki Katainen on
Monday, Noonan said he was confident there would be no
resistance to the move. But he said some practical difficulties
could delay formal approval.
"There's no pushback, there's no opposition that I can
identify so far but there are complications," he told reporters
at the margins of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in
Milan.
"There's a Swedish election and they may not be in a
position to make a political decison in Sweden even though
there's general support from what we're hearing," he said.
"So I think we'll get a very good indication that we'll get
support but maybe not formally today and tomorrow."
As part of the EU/IMF bailout package, Ireland also obtained
bilateral loans from a number of countries, including a 600
million euro loan from Sweden, which elections on Sunday.
Ireland's IMF loans carry an interest rate of almost 5
percent, compared with a market rate of less than 2 percent.
Under its bailout deal, it must repay all its creditors at the
same time, unless it first obtains their agreement.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie)