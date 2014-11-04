BERLIN Nov 4 The latest reduction in growth
forecasts for the euro zone proves that Germany's and the
outgoing European Commission's "prudent" approach to investment
has failed and must be exchanged for pro-growth policies, a
senior Italian official said on Tuesday.
"Today's economic forecasts are good news, because they
confirm that the approach is wrong," Sandro Gozi, the Italian
cabinet's undersecretary for European affairs, said in Berlin.
"And because the approach is wrong, not only for my country
but for the euro zone overall, we hope that we see from Brussels
more effectiveness and policies more adapted to the economic
reality of the euro zone," Gozi told reporters.
The European Union's executive said on Tuesday the euro zone
economy would not reach 1.7 percent growth - which it had
targeted for next year - until 2016. It blamed the recovery's
delay on the French and Italian economies.
Gozi said he agreed with the European Commission's outgoing
economics chief, Jyrki Katainen, that Germany, Europe's biggest
economy, should invest more. He planned to reiterate is view to
his German counterpart, Michael Roth, in talks later on Tuesday.
But Angela Merkel once again ruled out any German spending
spree, even though German growth is also slowing. The chancellor
is increasingly isolated for insisting on balancing her budget
in 2015 even as the 18-member euro zone holds back a broader
global revival led by the United States.
"The isolation of the European Commission and of certain
European governments on the global scene is worrying," said
Gozi, referring to preparations for a G20 summit in Australia.
Boosting internal demand and investment was "almost common
wisdom" except for the outgoing EU Commission of Jose Manuel
Barroso, which took a "more prudent" approach - "and there is
more prudence on the part of the German government," he said.
Incoming Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker's 300 billion-
euro plan to boost growth must not go "missing in action" like a
similar plan under Barroso, and states with more resources like
Germany should focus more on new investment, Gozi said.
