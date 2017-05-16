LONDON May 16 Of the euro zone's top five
economies, Italy is stuggling to keep growth going, though it is
only slightly worse for wear than France.
Tuesday's first-quarter GDP growth was just 0.2 percent up
on the previous period and slowed to 0.8 percent year-on-year.
Add this to data showing that life has become more expensive
since Italians got the euro and that Germany is barrelling
ahead.
The following graph shows GDP trends for Germany, France,
Italy, Spain and The Netherlands. The one below shows changes in
euro zone purchasing power based on GDP per capita: