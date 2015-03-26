FRANKFURT, March 26 Lending to euro zone
households and firms fell slightly in February, dashing
expectations for the first rise in three years, European Central
Bank data showed on Thursday.
Loans to the private sector fell by 0.1 percent on the year
after a downwardly revised drop of 0.2 percent in January, the
ECB said. A Reuters poll had pointed to an increase of 0.1
percent. The last rise was in March 2012.
Sparse lending to companies has dogged the struggling euro
zone economy, but earlier this week ECB President Mario Draghi
said business demand for bank loans was resurgent in the bloc as
cheaper credit made new investment projects more attractive.
The M3 money supply measure grew by 4.0 percent in February,
the ECB said. Despite the dip in lending in January, the trend
is still pointing to a turnaround.
Other recent euro zone economic data have painted a positive
picture. French business morale hit its highest in nearly three
years in March, and in Germany it rose for the fifth month in a
row.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet)