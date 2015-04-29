FRANKFURT, April 29 Lending to euro zone
households and firms rose in March, showing a modest improvement
after three years of decline, European Central Bank data showed
on Wednesday.
Loans to the private sector rose by 0.1 percent on the year
after a drop of 0.1 percent in February, the ECB said. A Reuters
poll had pointed to lending staying flat at 0.0 percent.
The last rise was in March 2012.
Sparse lending to companies has dogged the struggling euro
zone economy although the picture has been improving and policy
setters including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
believe that the bloc is turning the corner.
(Writing by John Stonestreet; editing by John O'Donnell)