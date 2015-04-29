* Credit grows after ECB launches money-printing
By John O'Donnell and John Stonestreet
FRANKFURT, April 29 Lending in the euro zone
increased for the first time in three years, the European
Central Bank said on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in the
bloc's recovery after the launch of a massive money-printing
programme.
Lending across the 19 countries in the currency union rose
by 0.1 percent on the year in March, giving hope that Europe,
whose economy has trailed that of the United States, may finally
be turning the corner.
Although the rise is small, it seals a recent upward trend
and is a significant improvement after three years of nearly
uninterrupted and often sharp monthly falls, spurred by a
banking and debt crisis.
"The lending figures suggests that the ECB policy is
starting to turn the credit cycle and that's good news for
growth," said James Knightley, an economist with ING. The swing
is better than the flat result many analysts had predicted.
"Credit is more readily available and demand is returning,"
he said. "If we can now get investment moving, that will
generate real momentum."
A return to confidence among banks is particularly important
in Europe, where businesses traditionally rely on them for
finance rather than tapping capital markets as their peers in
the United States do.
UNEVEN RECOVERY
Health checks late last year are credited with prompting
banks to bolster their finances and clear out loans with little
hope of being repaid. But problems still linger.
Although the overall figure is positive, closer inspection
reveals the uneven nature of the improvement.
Many business owners, for instance, especially in crisis-hit
countries, continue to find it difficult to borrow and there are
big differences in the cost of credit between, say, Germany, and
Greece. Savers continued to withdraw deposits from their banks
in Greece, as a cash pinch worsens.
Lending to euro zone companies in March shrank compared to a
year earlier by 0.6 percent, albeit an improvement on the
previous month.
And while lending to buy homes grew by 0.2 percent in March,
consumer loans were down by 0.3 percent.
The fragility of the euro zone's recovery was underscored by
a dip in economic confidence in April.
While economic morale in Spain rose strongly in April, it
slipped in Germany. In France, the euro zone's second-biggest
economy, the mood continued to be downbeat.
The positive overall lending result will nonetheless bolster
the ECB. The upswing is thanks in part to its 1 trillion
euro-plus quantitative easing scheme to buy chiefly government
bonds, which has propped up confidence despite a political
impasse with cash-strapped Greece.
The M3 measure of the amount of money in circulation -
including cash and deposits that can be drawn down - grew by 4.6
percent in March, stronger than the previous month.
This is a good signal for future price inflation, an
important measure of economic health, as more money buoys
spending.
"The state bond-buying programme is having an effect," said
Christian Lips, an economist with NordLB.
