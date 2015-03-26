* Lending to private sector dips 0.1 pct
* But breakdown of report offers signs for optimism
* ECB optimistic its stimulus gaining traction
By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT, March 26 Lending to euro zone
households and firms fell slightly in February, dashing
expectations for the first rise in three years but pointing to a
slow turnaround in credit supply that should support an economic
recovery.
Loans to the private sector fell by 0.1 percent on the year
after a downwardly revised drop of 0.2 percent in January, the
ECB said. A Reuters poll had pointed to an increase of 0.1
percent. The last rise was in March 2012.
Sparse lending to companies has dogged the struggling euro
zone economy, but earlier this week ECB President Mario Draghi
said business demand for bank loans was resurgent in the bloc as
cheaper credit made new investment projects more attractive.
Below Thursday's headline figures, the money supply report
offered some encouraging signs.
The monthly flow of loans to non-financial corporations,
adjusted for sales and securitisation, rose by 11 billion euros
($12.14 billion).
"Money and credit developments provide yet another sign that
the euro zone economic outlook is brightening," ING economist
Teunis Brosens said of the money supply data.
The M3 money supply measure grew by 4.0 percent in February,
the ECB said.
Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday that the ECB's
deployment of monetary stimulus was speeding up the transmission
of lower interest rates through the entire financial system.
The ECB has cut interest rates to record lows, loaned banks
billions in cheap funds and begun buying sovereign bonds to try
to buoy the euro zone economy and lift inflation from below zero
and back towards its target of just under 2 percent.
The central bank plans to buy 60 billion euros of assets a
month until September 2016, or until it sees a "sustained
adjustment" in the path of inflation back towards its target.
On Wednesday, the ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, voiced
optimism about near-term euro zone growth but said lacklustre
productivity made the longer-term structural outlook less
positive.
Other recent euro zone economic data have painted a positive
picture. French business morale hit its highest in nearly three
years in March, and in Germany it rose for the fifth month in a
row.
($1 = 0.9061 euros)
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet)