* Lending to private sector dips 0.1 pct

* But breakdown of report offers signs for optimism

* ECB optimistic its stimulus gaining traction

By Paul Carrel

FRANKFURT, March 26 Lending to euro zone households and firms fell slightly in February, dashing expectations for the first rise in three years but pointing to a slow turnaround in credit supply that should support an economic recovery.

Loans to the private sector fell by 0.1 percent on the year after a downwardly revised drop of 0.2 percent in January, the ECB said. A Reuters poll had pointed to an increase of 0.1 percent. The last rise was in March 2012.

Sparse lending to companies has dogged the struggling euro zone economy, but earlier this week ECB President Mario Draghi said business demand for bank loans was resurgent in the bloc as cheaper credit made new investment projects more attractive.

Below Thursday's headline figures, the money supply report offered some encouraging signs.

The monthly flow of loans to non-financial corporations, adjusted for sales and securitisation, rose by 11 billion euros ($12.14 billion).

"Money and credit developments provide yet another sign that the euro zone economic outlook is brightening," ING economist Teunis Brosens said of the money supply data.

The M3 money supply measure grew by 4.0 percent in February, the ECB said.

Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday that the ECB's deployment of monetary stimulus was speeding up the transmission of lower interest rates through the entire financial system.

The ECB has cut interest rates to record lows, loaned banks billions in cheap funds and begun buying sovereign bonds to try to buoy the euro zone economy and lift inflation from below zero and back towards its target of just under 2 percent.

The central bank plans to buy 60 billion euros of assets a month until September 2016, or until it sees a "sustained adjustment" in the path of inflation back towards its target.

On Wednesday, the ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, voiced optimism about near-term euro zone growth but said lacklustre productivity made the longer-term structural outlook less positive.

Other recent euro zone economic data have painted a positive picture. French business morale hit its highest in nearly three years in March, and in Germany it rose for the fifth month in a row.

($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet)