* Euro-zone bank lending expected to turn positive soon
* Recovery seen tempered by structural issues, risk aversion
* ECB is selling cheap loans to banks to encourage them to
lend
* Cheap ECB funding used to refinance existing business
loans
By Sarah White and Valentina Za
MADRID/MILAN March 26 The euro zone credit cycle
is a whisker away from turning positive but don't expect a rapid
recovery.
Bank lending to the private sector fell 0.1 percent in
February, data from the European Central Bank (ECB) showed on
Thursday, dashing expectations for an increase but inching ever
closer to positive growth after nearly three years of
contraction.
While ECB President Mario Draghi hailed a resurgent demand
from companies for credit this week on the back of his cheap
loans for banks, lenders and businesses are more circumspect
about the prospects for a strong upswing.
"The scope of lending is not really widening, it's more
credit for the same companies," said Camilo Pereira, chairman of
one of Spain's biggest garden centre businesses, Fronda, which
has dealings with half a dozen banks.
Banks' unwillingness to lend and businesses' reluctance to
take on fresh debt have been at the heart of euro zone
stagnation. A resumption of credit growth would signal a big
hurdle to the bloc's recovery had been lifted.
The ECB has been throwing money at the problem, keeping
interest rates at record lows and offering banks hundreds of
billions of euros in cheap loans to lend more to businesses.
But funding is not a problem for the banks. Their funding
costs have been down at pre-debt crisis levels for more than six
months as yield-hungry investors snap up bank debt.
The problem is capital.
Making fresh loans requires lenders to set aside more
capital to cover the risk of default, a tall order for some
banks in the euro zone, where a new European banking regulator
is taking a tougher stance on capital levels and capital
quality.
Unlike the United States, which moved quickly to close
struggling lenders and recapitalise the healthy ones in the wake
of the financial crisis, Europe, where many smaller lenders are
politically connected, has failed to take a big bang approach.
The International Monetary Fund has estimated that nearly
three-quarters of the euro zone's 3,600 plus banks need to be
overhauled before they can meet the demand for credit when the
euro zone economy fully recovers.
In Italy, bad debts are still climbing, making it even more
difficult to make new loans, as bankers in some regions hope
that a resumption of economic growth will resolve the issue.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
In Spain, where the banking system has been overhauled in
the wake of a disastrous property bubble, Bankia is making a big
push into lending to small businesses as part of a restructuring
agreement with the European Commission. The bank borrowed 2.7
billion euros from the ECB in September to finance its campaign.
Bankia said it had lent out half of the 2.7 billion so far
and that four out of five of the loans are to new customers. But
after nearly collapsing under the weight of ill-advised property
loans, the bank is cautious.
"There is growth, but it's not homogenous, there are winners
and losers, and that is going to become more marked as some
companies grow more," said Juan Luis Vidal, head of small
business lending at Bankia.
Spain reported a jump in demand for business loans in the
latest ECB bank lending survey but Jose San Roman, the chief
executive of Ilion, a Madrid-based animation studio, cannot get
all of the funding he needs to expand.
In a country with nearly 24 percent unemployment, his plan
to double his workforce to at least 500 is significant but some
of his projects are being stalled.
"Financial entities are looking for any excuse to withhold
decision-making," he said. "They are using every excuse to say
no, demanding more guarantees from the parent holding company,
or cash to set aside in an account."
A recent burst of demand among banks earlier this month for
the ECB's cheap loans has raised expectations that it will push
borrowing costs for businesses down further and translate into
increased credit.
The average cost of borrowing for corporations was 2.41
percent in January, the lowest since records began at the ECB in
2003.
Expectations of improving growth in the euro zone, provided
the crisis in Greece and the conflict in the Ukraine does not
throw things off course, are also a positive.
But with caution still very much the watchword, a return to
the high single digit growth rates for bank lending in the euro
zone seen before the global financial crisis is not expected
anytime soon.
"We're still at the beginning of the process that would lead
to raising new financing, we're are waiting to confirm our
expectations," said Simona Campo, chief financial officer of
Italian healthcare software group NoemaLife.
