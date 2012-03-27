* OECD says investor confidence fragile, banks weak
* Euro zone needs "credible" debt reduction targets
* EU's Rehn defends austerity, says will bring rewards
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 27 Euro zone finance ministers
need to impress finance markets with the size of their rescue
fund for indebted countries when they meet later this week, the
head of the OECD said on Tuesday, advocating "the mother of all
firewalls".
Investors and many European officials want ministers to
agree a combination of the 17-nation currency area's two rescue
funds to nudge the International Monetary Fund into backing
debt-stricken European economies, should they need help.
"When dealing with markets you must overshoot expectations,"
said Angel Gurria, the secretary general of the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Gurria said an impressive firewall was crucial because the
euro zone's public debt crisis was not over despite calmer
financial markets this year, warning that the bloc's banks
remain weak, debt levels are still rising and fiscal targets are
far from assured.
Despite his repeated calls for a euro bailout fund of around
1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion), the bloc's finance ministers
look more likely to agree to a level nearer 700 billion euros
when they meet on Friday in Copenhagen.
"The mother of all firewalls should be in place, strong
enough, broad enough, deep enough, tall enough, just big,"
Gurria said, flanked by the EU's top economic official Olli
Rehn.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to agree on
combining the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) with
its permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM). German
Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled for the first time on Monday
that she was prepared to consider boosting the firewall's
resources.
As the euro zone economy flounders for the second time in
just three years, the OECD said in a report the 17-nation area
needed ambitious economic reforms and there could be no room for
complacency.
"The pressure has come down, but we can't draw too much
comfort from signs of healing," Gurria said at the report's
presentation in Brussels.
"Risk spreads remain at unsustainable levels for some
countries and have showed signs of creeping up in the last few
days," he told a news conference.
In a departure from forecasts by the International Monetary
Fund and the European Commission, the OECD sees 0.2 percent
growth in the bloc in 2012, rather than an outright contraction,
although an OECD official said that is likely to be downgraded.
While international economists are divided over just how
deep any downturn will be this year, most agree that weak
business confidence and budget austerity is eating into the
purchasing power of European households, driving up unemployment
and leaving Asian and U.S. demand holding the key to growth.
Two years into the euro zone's sovereign debt saga, EU
leaders' commitment to fiscal discipline and the European
Central Bank's stimulus of 1 trillion euros to banks have cooled
the panic in money markets late last year that drove Italian and
Spanish bond yields to near unsustainable levels.
'MORE CREDIBLE PLANS'
But euro zone government debt levels are likely to reach 91
percent of economic output next year, even as the bloc enacts
some of the deepest austerity programmes in half a century, and
well above the European Union limits for a healthy economy.
While that level is lower than for the United States and
Japan, it is up from an earlier peak of 74 percent of gross
domestic product in 1996.
The OECD, which tracks industrialised economies to promote
growth, cautioned that deficit-cutting goals needed to strike a
balance with what was realistic and politically possible, or the
EU's enforcement systems could lose credibility.
The euro zone must "set out more credible and detailed
medium-term budgetary plans", the OECD said. The crisis may have
increased policymakers' determination to impose austerity, but
recessions this year in southern European countries may make it
harder for euro zone leaders and the European Commission to
impose sanctions on member states should they miss targets.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won a more relaxed 2012
deficit goal at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers earlier
in March, but a looming recession will make even that a stretch.
Rehn, the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner,
defended the Commission's approach, saying that focusing on
cutting debts while trying to boost economic growth were not
mutually exclusive but rather "two sides of the same coin."
Strengthening banks is also critical to any resolution of
the crisis, while the bloc must agree a big enough financial
firewall to stand behind the indebted economies of Italy and
Spain, should they be cut off from markets, the OECD said.