* January flash euro zone composite PMI 53.5
* PMI points to Q1 GDP growth of 0.3-0.4 pct -Markit
* Firms cut prices at steepest rate for 10 months
* UK retail sales slid in December
* Graphic: link.reuters.com/cuh64s
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Jan 22 European businesses had a much
poorer start to 2016 than had been expected as deeper price
cutting failed to drive a meaningful rise in demand in the euro
zone, while many British shoppers stayed home in December, data
showed on Friday.
Weakening demand from overseas for the goods produced by
Europe's factories suggested the economic tremors from China and
elsewhere were spreading, concerns which prompted the European
Central Bank only a day ago to line up another round of
stimulus.
"The survey suggests that the euro zone economy is still
recovering fairly slowly," said Jack Allen at Capital Economics.
"With growth likely to slow as the twin boosts from previous
sharp falls in oil prices and depreciation of the euro fade, the
economy remains too weak to generate much inflationary pressure.
This adds more pressure to the ECB to follow up on its latest
hints with action in March."
ECB President Mario Draghi held out the prospect of further
loosening - despite the central bank having cut its deposit rate
and extended an asset-buying programme only last month - citing
heightened uncertainty about emerging economies, financial
market volatility and geopolitical risks.
"We are not surrendering in front of these global factors,"
Draghi told reporters after Thursday's policy decision.
However, stocks and oil, at the forefront of a global market
rout since the turn of the year as Chinese authorities struggled
to keep their giant economy on track, rebounded strongly on
Friday.
Traders pointed to the hints of more monetary policy support
by the ECB as well as bargain-hunting from bruised investors as
fuel for the rally.
Markit's Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
for the euro zone, based on surveys of thousands of
companies and seen as a good guide to growth, slumped to an
11-month low of 53.5 from December's 54.3.
That was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll which had
suggested a modest dip to 54.2. The index has been above the 50
mark that separates growth from contraction since July 2013.
The euro zone data followed sister surveys showing slower
growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy, but highlighting a
small pick up in French activity, with the services industry
returning to growth following the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris.
In Britain, which doesn't use the euro, retail spending
suffered its biggest year-on-year fall in over six years during
the crucial Christmas selling season.
"This is soft data, and unless January bounces back hard, it
provides another excuse for the Bank of England to drag its
feet, with no rate hike from them likely until November this
year at the earliest," said Rob Carnell at ING.
But there was some cheer for finance minister George Osborne
in statistics that showed government borrowing dropped sharply.
According to the latest Reuters poll, the Britain's central
bank will wait until the third quarter to raise rates from a
record low 0.5 percent, later than previously thought. Many
economists now say it may wait until as late as November.
INFLATED OPTIMISM?
Survey compiler Markit said if similar readings are
maintained, the euro zone PMI points to economic growth across
the bloc of 0.3-0.4 percent in the current quarter, roughly in
line with the 0.4 percent forecast in a Reuters poll published
last week.
Inflation was just 0.2 percent in December, a fraction of
the ECB's 2 percent target ceiling, and firms cut prices at the
steepest rate since March. The composite output price index sank
to 49.1 from 49.5.
Euro area inflation expectations fell over the past quarter
and even longer-term projections are on the decline, an ECB
survey which the Governing Council relies on heavily showed on
Friday.
Even with discounting on goods and services, growth in the
bloc's dominant services industries stuttered. A PMI covering
the sector fell to a one year low of 53.6, well below the median
expectation for no change from December's 54.2.
It was a similar gloomy story for factories - their PMI sank
to 52.3 from 53.2, below all forecasts in a Reuters poll and its
lowest reading since October. A sub-index measuring output that
feeds into the composite PMI tumbled to an 11-month low of 53.2
from 54.5.
New orders from abroad for manufactured goods came in at a
slower pace than last month - despite the euro remaining
weak this year. The sub-index fell to 52.3 from 53.2.
Despite the slowdown in growth and incoming business,
services firms expect things to pick up. Their optimism about
the future was at its highest level for nearly five years, with
the businesses expectations index leaping to 65.2 from 63.3.
"The euro zone January purchasing managers' surveys are far
from disastrous, and they still show reasonable new business
growth, rising backlogs of work and decent employment growth,"
said Howard Archer at IHS Global Insight.