LONDON Spain and Italy won't need to resort to international bailouts as they battle through their debt crises, although their economic ills may drag the euro zone's recession into mid-year, Reuters polls showed on Thursday.

Market fears over the finances of both countries have intensified over the last week, prompting speculation that Spain or Italy will soon go the way of Portugal, Greece and Ireland by seeking outside help.

But 29 economists polled in the last week were largely sceptical that Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies, will be forced into bailouts that would amount to hundreds of billions of euros.

The survey showed a median 25 percent chance that Spain will end up doing so, and 13 percent for Italy.

Respondents cited a number of reasons they are hopeful bailouts won't be needed, including that governments and authorities are gradually becoming better equipped to deal with the crisis.

But some thought there would be no bailout because Italy and Spain are simply too big.

"Having had the experience of Greece and other countries, the Spanish government is being quite nimble in taking early action," said Alan Clarke, UK and euro zone economist at Scotiabank.

"They know how bad things could get, so I think they'll be more nimble, as will the European Central Bank."

However, Clarke added that rescue facilities on the scale needed to bail out countries as large as Italy and Spain do not exist at present.

The euro zone last month raised the combined lending ceiling for its two bailout funds to 700 billion euros.

