* Euro zone economy on sustainable recovery path - economists

* Growth seen mostly flat in each quarter until Q3 2016

* Inflation not expected to rise to ECB target in poll horizon

* One-in-three chance of Greece leaving euro zone this year

By Sumanta Dey

May 19 The euro zone economy is on a sustainable recovery path although growth will plateau from here on, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters.

But the risk of a Greek debt default, along with a recent run up in oil prices, has kept economists cautious and reluctant to forecast a major revival.

The poll placed a one-in-three chance of Greece leaving the euro zone this year.

The euro zone economy was seen by the poll of over 60 economists taken this week as expanding between 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent in each quarter until Q3 2016, averaging an annual growth rate of 1.4 percent this year followed by 1.8 percent in 2016.

The most optimistic forecasters have pencilled in just 0.7 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the same period, indicating that while the economy's prospects may have brightened, it is not completely out of danger.

Still, a majority of economists in the survey, 26 of 30, said the recovery was sustainable, taking a cue from improving growth in France, Italy and Spain, which so far have lagged euro zone leader Germany.

"Any optimism should come with a dose of caution given that the euro zone has earlier shown signs of a recovery which then become derailed," said Nina Skero, economist at CEBR.

A 50 percent plunge in oil prices between June last year and January coupled with a sharp fall in the euro sparked dormant consumer demand in the euro zone at the start of this year - one of the primary reasons its economy outpaced the Unites States in the latest first quarter.

That coincided with the start of the European Central Bank's 60 billion euro a month bond purchase. But oil prices have bounced back and the U.S. economy has begun showing signs of another slowdown, although economists predict a sharp pick up.

"The expected rebound in consumer consumption is behind us. And we do not see yet any strong relay able to boost activity in the second part of the year," said Jean Louis Mourier, economist at Aurel BGC.

Inflation is also likely to disappoint.

No economist in the survey had a forecast of inflation above 2 percent, the ECB's target ceiling and the consensus showed prices will not rise at all in the current quarter.

Indeed, inflation is expected to average just 1.2 percent in the third quarter of 2016 when the ECB plans to shut down its bond purchase programme.

The ECB is banking on an improvement in bank lending to spur demand in the economy and boost inflation.

Annual loan growth to euro zone households and firms rose in March for the first time in three years, indicating the ECB's efforts to pump trillions of euros in liquidity may finally be transforming into more real credit in the economy.

And 17 of 24 economists who answered an extra question said the improved lending was a result of higher demand rather than an increase in liquidity from the ECB's stimulus.

That is, however, a long way from the over 11 percent growth in bank lending seen around 2006 - 2007 or even the average 2 percent credit expansion in 2011.

(For other stories from the poll click ) (Polling by Aaradhana Ramesh and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Ross Finley/Jeremy Gaunt)