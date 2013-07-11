By Andy Bruce
LONDON, July 11 The poor health of the banking
system and youth unemployment are the two biggest threats to the
future of the euro zone economy, according to a Reuters poll of
economists on Thursday.
The survey also showed they agree the European Central
Bank's adoption of forward guidance marks a significant change
in its approach to policymaking, rather than merely tinkering.
As in a similar poll last month, the survey of more than 40
analysts suggested the economy stagnated from April through to
June.
That would at least mean the 17-nation bloc has exited a
recession that stretches back to the end of 2011, but few
economists predict anything other than tepid economic growth
from here onwards.
Consensus quarter-on-quarter growth is not expected to top
0.3 percent at any point until 2015 at the earliest.
And the respondents said there are big reasons why the euro
zone will lag its major economic peers for years to come, even
assuming the sovereign debt crisis does not flare up again.
Firstly, the region is still lumbered with a sickly banking
system that has failed to get credit flowing, particularly in
countries such as Spain and Italy.
"The banking system is a problem because it hampers monetary
transmission to the economy and the long-term growth outlook is
key for investors to regain confidence and to look through
short-term volatility," said Elwin de Groot, economist at
Rabobank.
Out of 30 analysts who answered an extra question, 12 said
the banking system was the biggest weakness in the euro zone
economy - the most popular answer.
European Union leaders last Friday said they want a deal by
the end of the year on a way to resolve failed banks at a
European rather than national level, although there are
objections from Germany.
By contrast, economic growth in the United States, which
sorted out banks' bad assets in a painful but quick process in
late-2008, is expected to pick up in the second half of this
year.
Youth unemployment was cited by 10 economists as the biggest
threat to the region's economic future.
Some 23.8 percent of under-25s were unemployed in the euro
zone during May, according to Eurostat, or more than 3.5 million
young people.
That means a significant slice of the young population are
right now missing out on the skills and experience that would
benefit the economy in the long-term, harming future growth.
Greece and Spain have the highest levels of youth
unemployment, with more than half of under-25s out of a job in
both countries.
Germany, which economists expect will steam ahead relative
to its euro zone peers, has the lowest rate of youth
unemployment, at just 7.6 percent in May.
The poll showed the euro zone's main jobless rate will peak
at around 12.5 percent by the end of this year and stay there
through 2014.
Despite that, only around a quarter of respondents expect
the European Central Bank will cut its main refinancing rate
again from its current record low 0.5 percent in the next 18
months.
Its decision earlier this month to break with tradition by
declaring it would keep interest rates at record lows for an
extended period represents a significant shift in policymaking,
according to 24 out of 30 economists.
The remaining six disagreed.
"It is a major change in policymaking. It would be
unthinkable in 1992 and a great surprise in 2002. But it will be
a centerpiece of appropriate monetary policy in the future,"
said Birgit Figge, strategist at DZ Bank.
