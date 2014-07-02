BRUSSELS, July 2 Falling energy costs depressed euro zone industrial prices in May, marking the fifth consecutive monthly fall and underlining the low inflation that is plaguing the single currency bloc.

Prices at factory gates in the 18 countries sharing the euro dropped 0.1 percent in May against April, mainly because of a 0.3 percent fall in the cost of energy, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.

The reading was as expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with the same period last year, producer prices fell 1 percent, again in line with market expectations.

Producer prices are considered an early indication of price trends. Unless fluctuations are absorbed by retailers, they eventually translate into consumer inflation or deflation.

Hovering at levels not seen since the global financial crisis in 2009, euro zone inflation is considered dangerously low by the European Central Bank, which wants to keep it close to 2 percent.

Annual consumer inflation was 0.5 percent in June, further highlighting the bloc's feeble economic state as households refuse to spend and retailers try to keep down prices to entice shoppers.

Both the producer and consumer price data show why the ECB cut interest rates in June to record lows and promised to hand out more long-term loans to encourage banks to lend more freely.

It will take a while for the measures to take effect and they would not have influenced Wednesday's factory price data release. Economists are already looking to Thursday's ECB Governing Council meeting for indications of what the bank might do next, but do not expect new announcements.

"(ECB President) Mario Draghi has the chance to either keep the press conference very short or to use the time for another call on governments to do their homework," Carsten Brzeski, a senior economist at ING, said in a note to clients.

