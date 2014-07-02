BRUSSELS, July 2 Falling energy costs depressed
euro zone industrial prices in May, marking the fifth
consecutive monthly fall and underlining the low inflation that
is plaguing the single currency bloc.
Prices at factory gates in the 18 countries sharing the euro
dropped 0.1 percent in May against April, mainly because of a
0.3 percent fall in the cost of energy, the EU's statistics
office Eurostat said on Wednesday.
The reading was as expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Compared with the same period last year, producer prices
fell 1 percent, again in line with market expectations.
Producer prices are considered an early indication of price
trends. Unless fluctuations are absorbed by retailers, they
eventually translate into consumer inflation or deflation.
Hovering at levels not seen since the global financial
crisis in 2009, euro zone inflation is considered dangerously
low by the European Central Bank, which wants to keep it close
to 2 percent.
Annual consumer inflation was 0.5 percent in June, further
highlighting the bloc's feeble economic state as households
refuse to spend and retailers try to keep down prices to entice
shoppers.
Both the producer and consumer price data show why the ECB
cut interest rates in June to record lows and promised to hand
out more long-term loans to encourage banks to lend more freely.
It will take a while for the measures to take effect and
they would not have influenced Wednesday's factory price data
release. Economists are already looking to Thursday's ECB
Governing Council meeting for indications of what the bank might
do next, but do not expect new announcements.
"(ECB President) Mario Draghi has the chance to either keep
the press conference very short or to use the time for another
call on governments to do their homework," Carsten Brzeski, a
senior economist at ING, said in a note to clients.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)