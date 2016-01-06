BRUSSELS Jan 6 Euro zone producer prices eased
as expected month-on-month in November, but the pace of decline
decelerated for the third month in a row as the downward pull
from cheap energy lessened, European Union statistics office
data showed.
Eurostat said prices at factory gates in the 19 countries
sharing the single currency fell by 0.2 percent in November from
October for a 3.2 percent year-on-year decline.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent
monthly fall and a 3.1 percent annual drop.
In October, the monthly producer price fall was 0.3 percent,
in September 0.4 percent and in August 0.8 percent, driven by
energy price declines of 0.5, 0.9 and 2.7 percent respectively.
In November, energy prices were down by 0.3 percent.
Without energy costs, the monthly producer price index has
been unchanged at -0.2 percent in August, September, October and
November, while the year-on-year reading was -0.7 percent in
November and October, -0.6 percent in September and -0.5 percent
in August.
Producer prices eventually translate into consumer inflation
because they are passed on to consumers unless wholesalers and
retailers absorb the changes in prices at factory gates by
adjusting their own profit margins.
The European Central Bank wants to keep consumer inflation
below but close to 2 percent over the medium term and is buying
government bonds on the market to inject more money into the
economy to accelerate price growth. Inflation in December was
only 0.2 percent.
