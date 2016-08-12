BRUSSELS Euro zone industrial production increased more than expected in June on a monthly basis, after having plunged in May, figures released by the European Union statistics office showed on Friday.

Eurostat said industrial production in the 19-member single currency bloc in June went up by 0.6 percent monthly, and rose 0.4 percent year-on-year.

The monthly reading is above the average forecast of a 0.5 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

But the yearly figure released by Eurostat showed a lower growth compared to market expectations of a 0.7 percent increase.

The euro zone output rise in June partially offset the steep fall in output recorded in May when production went down 1.2 percent monthly. Eurostat revised down to 0.3 percent the output growth in May year-on-year, which was initially estimated at 0.5 percent.

The monthly increase of production in June was mainly due to a 1.3 percent surge in the output of capital goods, such as machinery, and a robust 1.0 percent rise in the production of durable consumer goods, such as fridges and cars, which reversed steep drops in May.

Output of non-durable consumer goods, such as clothes, also went up by 0.7 percent month-on-month.

Energy production decreased by 0.6 percent in June compared to May, but significantly less than the monthly 2.6 percent fall recorded in May. Output of intermediate goods decreased 0.2 percent in June on a monthly basis.

