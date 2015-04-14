BRUSSELS, April 14 Euro zone industrial
production jumped much more than expected in February, data
showed on Tuesday, rebounding from a brief slump in January and
adding to signs that economic recovery was gathering pace.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said
industrial production in the 19 countries using the euro rose
1.1 percent month-on-month, the strongest monthly increase in 10
months, for a 1.6 percent year-on-year gain.
Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected a 0.4
percent monthly increase and a 0.7 percent annual rise.
The monthly gain was across the board in the production of
energy, capital goods, durable and non-durable consumer goods.
While services are the biggest contributor to euro zone
economic growth, industrial production is very important too
because of its large indirect impact on other sectors.
The European Commission expects euro zone economic growth to
accelerate gradually this year from 0.3 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the first three months to 0.5 percent in
the Oct-Dec period.
Other signs of stronger economic growth include improved
economic sentiment, falling unemployment, less steep falls of
consumer prices and banks' expectations of rising demand for
credit in the coming months.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)