* Aug industry output down 0.5 pct m/m, up 0.9 pct yr/yr
* July revised up to 0.8 pct monthly rise
* Energy output rose sharply in July, down sharply in Aug
BRUSSELS, Oct 14 Euro zone industrial production
declined in line with expectations in August, as the energy
sector reversed gains made in July and only durable consumer
goods output showed robust expansion.
Industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell
by 0.5 percent month-on-month for a 0.9 percent year-on-year
gain, Eurostat said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters
had expected a 0.5 percent monthly decline and a 1.8 percent
annual gain.
Eurostat also revised data for July to a 0.8 percent monthly
fall from an increase of 0.6 percent and to a 1.7 percent
year-on-year rise from the previously reported 1.9 percent.
UniCredit economist Edoardo Campanella wrote in a note that
the monthly contraction was due largely to a technical setback
in Germany.
Industrial output shrank 1.1 percent in August in Germany,
the bloc's largest economy, while in France, the second largest,
production was 1.6 percent higher.
"It is still too early to assess the overall impact of the
Volkswagen scandal. Since ... (it) surfaced in mid-September,
the next IP reading will provide only a preliminary and partial
gauge of its effect," Campanella wrote.
He said business sentiment indicators in September were
consistent with sustained moderate expansion in industrial
activity despite sluggish global trade. Domestic demand, cheap
energy prices and the weak euro were supportive.
ING's Bert Colijn said European industry seemed to be
struggling: euro zone industrial production had grown by only
0.4 percent since last December.
However, he noted strong new orders, run-down inventories
and the latest purchasing manager indices, saying that despite
"concerns about China and Volkswagen ... the conditions for
modestly improving production seem to be there."
Production of durable consumer goods grew 2.3 percent on the
month in August. Intermediate goods output grew 0.2 percent.
By contrast, energy production fell by 3.0 percent in the
month after a 2.1 percent rise in July, which economists
attributed to a heatwave early that month, with air conditioning
on overdrive.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)