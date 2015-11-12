BRUSSELS Nov 12 Euro zone industrial production
shrunk by more than expected in September compared to August,
mainly due to a sharp fall in the output of consumer goods, but
it was still higher than a year earlier, the European Union's
statistics office data showed.
Eurostat said output in the 19 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.3 percent month-on-month in September for a 1.7 percent
year-on-year rise. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a
0.1 percent monthly decline and a 1.3 percent annual rise.
Production of durable consumer goods fell the most
month-on-month, declining by 3.9 percent, the data showed.
Output of non-durable consumer goods, such as food or
toiletries, also declined by 1 percent, signalling broader
weakness of demand from households.
The production of capital goods, used in investment, also
fell 0.3 percent on the month.
But compared to September 2014, the production of consumer
goods, both durable and non durable, was clearly higher at 2.6
and 2.1 percent respectively and the output of capital goods was
also up by 2.2 percent.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)