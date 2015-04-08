Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
BRUSSELS, April 8 Euro zone retail sales rose from a year earlier as expected in February, data showed on Wednesday, thanks to higher demand for non-food products and automotive fuel.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro slipped 0.2 percent month-on-month for a 3.0 percent year-on-year gain, exactly in line with economists polled by Reuters.
Retail sales are a proxy for consumer demand, an important component of euro zone gross domestic product which is expected to grow 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of 2015, up from 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2014.
Eurostat said sales of non-food products rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in February, from 4.2 percent in January while sales of fuel for cars rose 4.2 percent in annual terms, from a 3.1 percent increase in January. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.