BRUSSELS, June 5 Retail sales in the euro zone
registered their strongest annual growth in seven years in
April, outstripping expectations and suggesting Europeans may be
willing to start spending again to support the fragile recovery.
Sales in the 18 countries using the euro jumped by 2.4
percent, following on from upwardly revised growth of 1.0
percent in March, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on
Thursday. Economists expected a 1.3 percent increase in April.
April's year-on-year expansion was the strongest since March
2007 when sales rose 3.0 percent, according to Eurostat.
Portugal was the only country in the euro zone where sales
dropped in April.
Compared with the previous month, sales rose 0.4 percent in
April, after downwardly revised growth of 0.1 percent in March.
Analysts forecast a 0.1 percent rise in April.
Domestic demand in the euro zone has been stifled by
persistently high unemployment and uncertainty over the future
pace of growth, following the weaker than expected pace of the
economic recovery in the first quarter.
In a positive sign, sales in April rose both on the month
and on the year for the fourth consecutive month.
France, the second largest economy in the euro zone,
recorded a 1.4 percent expansion on the month, the best reading
since July 2013.
The situation also improved in Spain and Ireland, where
sales returned to monthly growth.
Still, the overall picture remains fragmented.
Germany, the bloc's largest economy, saw retail sales
falling on the month in April for the first time this year.
