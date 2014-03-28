* Rise in morale strongest since April 2009
* Business morale in euro zone broadly flat
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, March 28 Optimism in the euro zone's
economy brightened more than expected in March, as European
consumer confidence showed its strongest monthly jump in nearly
five years.
The lift will encourage those in the European Central Bank
who have been grappling with sluggish price rises, despite
setting the cost of borrowing at close to zero. The ECB meets on
April 3 to set its borrowing rate.
The European Commission data on Friday showed that morale
across the 18-nation bloc increased to 102.4 from February's
level of 101.2, exceeding market expectations of 101.4.
The data means that consumer confidence has improved sharply
this year to swing above its long term-average for the first
time since July 2011.
Sentiment in March in the Netherlands jumped by 2.3 to
100.3, followed by a 2.2 improvement in Spain. Italy rose by
1.3, France by 0.7. Morale in Germany, Europe's strongest
economy, brightened by 0.4.
The lift in consumer confidence outstripped industry.
The European Commission said that increases in services and
retail trade confidence were comparatively modest and industry
and construction sentiment remained broadly unchanged compared
to February.
"Consumer confidence was particularly buoyant, registering
the sharpest monthly increase since April 2009," the European
Commission said.
"Consumers' views on the future general economic situation
and the level of future unemployment, as well as their savings
expectations improved sharply," it added.
The bloc's unemployment, however, remains close to record
highs at 12 percent. Job creation in the final three months of
last year, however, rose for the first time in nearly three
years.
While employment plans were revised upwards in retail trade
and construction, they remained virtually unchanged in industry
and services. Manufacturers' expected selling prices, by
contrast, declined across the board.
The business climate in the 9.5 trillion euro economy was
broadly unchanged at 0.39 in March, compared with 0.36 in
February, data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters saw the
reading at 0.40 in March.
The Commission said managers' predictions of production
output improved, although their order books were less full.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by John O'Donnell)