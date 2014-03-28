* Economic sentiment highest since July 2011
* Rise in consumer morale strongest since April 2009
* Business morale in euro zone broadly flat
(Adds economists comments, details, graphics link)
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, March 28 A surge in consumer
confidence helped boost economic sentiment in the euro zone in
March to its highest level since July 2011, data from the
European Commission showed on Friday.
The lift will encourage those in the European Central Bank
who have been grappling with sluggish price rises, which reflect
weak consumer demand.
Consumers appeared to shrug off concerns about the impact of
the crisis in Ukraine although a German GfK sentiment survey
released on Wednesday, which was also upbeat, indicated the mood
among consumers in Europe's biggest economy could worsen if the
crisis in Crimea spreads.
"Consumer confidence was particularly buoyant, registering
the sharpest monthly increase since April 2009," the European
Commission said.
Economic sentiment across the 18-nation bloc increased to
102.4 this month from 101.2 in February, exceeding market
expectations of 101.4, while the consumer confidence reading
rose to -9.3 from -12.7 in February.
Economic sentiment has improved sharply this year and the
March reading was the highest since July 2011, when it stood at
103.7, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Sentiment in the Netherlands jumped by 2.3 points to 100.3,
followed by a 2.2 improvement in Spain. Italy rose by 1.3
points, France by 0.7. Morale in Germany, Europe's strongest
economy, brightened by 0.4 point.
Confidence among businesses was more mixed.
The European Commission said that increases in services and
retail trade confidence were comparatively modest and industry
and construction sentiment remained broadly unchanged compared
to February.
The bullish consumer data is likely to strengthen those in
the ECB who do not want to ease policy any further for now
despite very low inflation, which raises the risk of potentially
damaging deflation. Falling prices tend to discourage consumers
from spending because they expect prices to fall further.
"While yesterday's weak money and credit growth figures
argue in favour of further monetary easing, the further
brightening in economic sentiment in March will strengthen the
hands of the hawks on the ECB's Governing Council in making the
case for continued inaction at next week's policy meeting," said
Martin van Vliet, an analyst with ING.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to leave rates
on hold at its policy meeting next Thursday despite February
inflation at an uncomfortably low 0.7 percent year-on-year.
"We believe that if the ECB does eventually act, it will
probably include measures aimed at adding liquidity," said
Howard Archer, chief European economist at IHS.
While economic recovery is strengthening and making
Europeans more optimistic about the future, it is still too weak
to spur robust job creation that would encourage more spending.
Archer said the sharp increase in consumer confidence
brought the reading to a 76-month high in March, adding the hope
now was that rising confidence would encourage businesses to
hire more and boost investment plans.
Unemployment in the euro zone remains close to record highs
at 12 percent, even though job creation in the last quarter of
2013 rose for the first time in nearly three years.
While employment plans were revised upwards in the retail
trade and construction sectors, they remained virtually
unchanged in industry and services, according to the European
Commission data.
The business climate index for the 9.5 trillion euro economy
was broadly unchanged at 0.39 in March, compared with 0.36 in
February, the data showed. Analysts polled by Reuters saw the
reading at 0.40 in March.
