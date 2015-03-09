BERLIN, March 9 Sentiment in the euro zone
surged to its highest level in 7-1/2 years in March as investors
heartened by the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme
brushed off concerns about the economic turmoil in Greece.
Sentix research group's index tracking morale among
investors and analysts in the euro zone climbed to 18.6, its
highest level since August 2007, from 12.4 the previous month.
That was far higher than the Reuters consensus forecast for
a reading of 15.0 and beat even the highest estimate for 17.5.
"The euro zone economy is showing definite signs of life,"
said Manfed Huebner, managing director at Sentix, adding that
low oil prices and the weak euro were helping euro zone
countries to get back on their feet.
The ECB is due to start purchasing bonds on Monday in a bid
to hoist euro zone inflation from below zero back toward its
goal of just under 2 percent, and to boost economies in the
19-country bloc.
"Yields, which fell significantly in the run-up to this, are
having just as positive an impact on the economy as very
abundant liquidity for banks and the real economy," Huebner
said.
Investors were more optimistic about the future than at any
time since February 2006 and they were the most upbeat about the
current situation since May 2014.
An index tracking Germany hit an all-time high as investors'
perception of the current situation and their expectations
improved. Sentix attributed this to the ECB's attempt to boost
the weak euro zone economy and a weak euro, which should make
German exports more competitive.
The survey of 1,025 investors was conducted between March 5
and March 7.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)