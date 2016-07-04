BERLIN, July 4 Sentiment in the euro zone fell
to an 18-month low in July, a survey showed on Monday, as
investors and analysts fear a major economic fallout from
Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union.
The Frankfurt-based Sentix research group's index fell to
1.7 from 9.9 in June. Analysts polled by Reuters has expected a
reading of 5.0.
"The Brexit vote at the end of June in the United Kingdom is
having a very different impact globally in terms of economic
expectations," Sentix said in a statement. "Investors are
clearly differentiating and in addition to Switzerland, they see
the euro zone as mostly affected."
"Therefore the euro zone economy is dangerously close to
stagnation," Sentix said.
Reflecting those concerns, the sub-index measuring
expectations fell to -2.0 from 10 in June, reaching its lowest
level since November 2014. A sub-index measuring the euro zone's
current condition fell to 5.5 from 9.8.
Sentix added that the European Central Bank (ECB) faces huge
pressure from markets to act. A sub-index measuring monetary
policy expectations rose to 30.5 from 15.
The European Central Bank surprised many in March with
interest rate cuts, additional monthly bond purchases and more
cheap loans for banks designed as an incentive for them to lend
more but left policy unchanged in April.
An index tracking Germany showed sentiment in Europe's
largest economy fell to 18.4 from 20.7. Investors were sceptical
about the outlook for the German economy and the index measuring
expectations fell to 2.7 from 7.9.
The survey of 1,056 investors was conducted between June 30
and July 2.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)