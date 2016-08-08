BERLIN Aug 8 Investor sentiment in the euro
zone recovered in August, a survey showed on Monday, as markets
digested the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union and took a sanguine view of its future impact.
The Frankfurt-based Sentix research group's index rose to
4.2 from 1.7 in July. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a
reading of 3.0.
"The Brexit shock only lasted a short while. Worries about
an economic slowdown have not grown further," Sentix said in a
statement.
Last week's move by the Bank of England to cut interest
rates and unleash billions of pounds of stimulus has also
heartened investors, with a recession in Britain now appearing
less likely, Sentix said.
Reflecting the improved mood, the sub-index measuring
expectations rose to 4.8 from -2.0 in July.
However, the sub-index gauging the euro zone's current
conditions deteriorated to 3.8 from 5.5, marking the lowest
reading since February last year.
The euro zone economy has so far showed a degree of
resilience to Britain's shock vote to leave the EU, with euro
zone economic sentiment improving last month.
An index tracking Germany showed the mood in Europe's
largest economy improved to 19.8 from 18.4. Investors were more
positive about the outlook for Germany and the index measuring
expectations rose to 7.0 from 2.7.
Economists also expect Europe's powerhouse to weather the
impact of Brexit better than originally feared.
The DIW economic institute said last week economic growth in
Germany would be reduced by 0.3 percent as a result of the
British vote. It had previously forecast a reduction of half a
percentage point.
The Ifo economic institute sees Brexit shaving 0.1
percentage points off growth this year.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)