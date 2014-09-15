(Adds dropped words in para 5)
BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The euro zone's trade surplus
rose year-on-year in July as exports grew faster than imports,
pointing to a positive contribution to economic growth at the
start of the third quarter, the European Union's Statistics
office data showed.
Eurostat said the non-seasonally adjusted external trade
surplus of the 18 countries sharing the euro was 21.2 billion
euros (27.39 billion US dollar) in July, up from 18.0 billion in
July 2013. Exports increased 3 percent year-on-year while
imports only 1 percent.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, however, and on a
month-on-month basis, exports edged 0.2 percent lower in July
against June while imports rose 0.9 percent.
The seasonally adjusted trade balance was a 12.2 billion
surplus, down from 13.8 billion in June and 15.2 billion in May.
There was no detailed data for July yet, but Eurostat said
that in the first six months of the year the euro zone's trade
deficit in energy narrowed to 144.9 billion euros from 157.8
billion in the first six months of 2013.
The trade deficit with Russia, Europe's main oil and gas
supplier, rose slightly to 31.7 billion euros in the
January-June period from 29.5 billion in the same period of
2013, because euro zone experts to Russia tumbled 14 percent and
the value of imports fell only 6 percent.
The biggest contributions to the euro zone trade surplus
came from a strong exports increase to Britain and the United
States and as well as China.
Germany remains Europe's biggest exporter with a trade
surplus of 100.7 billion euros in the first six months of the
year. Britain is Europe's biggest importer, with a trade deficit
of 60.2 billion euros in the first six months.
(1 US dollar = 0.7739 euro)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Martin Santa)