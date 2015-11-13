(Clarifies in first paragraph that economic growth slowed
unexpectedly)
* Euro zone expands by 0.3 pct q/q in Q3
* Expectation was for 0.4 pct growth
* Foreign trade a drag on Germany and France
* Soft readout reaffirms expectations ECB will act in Dec
* Euro zone GDP growth link.reuters.com/duf34w
By Paul Carrel
BERLIN, Nov 13 Economic growth in the euro zone
slowed unexpectedly in the third quarter as weaker foreign trade
held back leaders Germany and France, and with much of the rest
of the bloc underperforming.
The 19-member euro zone grew by 0.3 percent in the third
quarter, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on
Friday, reinforcing expectations that the European Central Bank
will expand its monetary stimulus next month. In the second
quarter, it had grown by 0.4 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the same pace of
growth in the third quarter.
"The euro zone recovery is continuing, but it seems like
driving with the handbrake on," said ING economist Vanden Houte.
"We believe that the ECB has actually already made up its
mind and that today's figures are not strong enough to deter
them from going ahead with the intended easing."
On Thursday, ECB President Mario Draghi underlined the
bank's readiness to extend money printing, warning that a key
measure of economic health - price inflation - was flagging. ECB
policymakers' next key meeting is on Dec. 3.
Highlighting the weak price pressures in much of the euro
zone, figures from Spain showed inflation there fell 0.7 percent
year-on-year in October.
Spain's economic growth is otherwise a rare euro-zone bright
spot, expanding by 0.8 percent according to preliminary data
issued earlier. Its recovery, however, is failing to bridge a
growing gulf between rich and poor, storing up problems for an
already-strained social security system.
TRADE DRAG
The euro zone's two largest economies, Germany and France,
both grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter but the expansion
in both countries was held back by foreign trade as export
sectors suffered from a slowdown in emerging markets.
French exports fell 0.6 percent after growing 1.9 percent in
the prior quarter, statistics office INSEE said. Growth in both
France and Germany was buoyed by domestic demand, with gains in
consumer spending supporting the expansion.
However, economists said that relying on consumer spending
alone to drive growth is risky, especially if domestic
investment does not pick up to help offset soft exports.
"It is fair to say that consumers probably saved the day for
the euro zone economy in the third quarter," said Vanden Houte
at ING, adding that falls in energy prices and declining
unemployment have likely boosted disposable income.
But he warned: "...the boost from the recent fall in energy
prices will gradually peter out over the coming quarters."
Underlining the risks to relying on consumer spending for
growth, a survey by market research group Deloitte showed
families across Europe look set to spend slightly less on
average this Christmas, with austerity-hit Greece and Russia
showing the steepest declines.
French, British, German and Spanish consumers are among
those expected to spend more, the survey showed. The overall
decline would also be at a much slower pace than last year,
signalling some improvement in sentiment.
FINNISH FUNK
On the northern rim of the euro zone, Finland's economy
contracted 0.6 percent in the third quarter, putting the economy
on track for its fourth consecutive year of contraction in 2015.
Labelled "the sick man of Europe" by its own finance
minister, Finland's output is yet to reach 2008 levels because
of a string of internal and external setbacks, including the
decline of Nokia's phone business and a recession in
neighbouring Russia.
Aggregated euro zone growth was lower than expected mainly
because growth in Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Finland
all underperformed market expectations.
Italy, the euro zone's third biggest economy, grew 0.2
percent on the quarter -- short of expectations for a 0.3
percent expansion. The Netherlands grew only 0.1 percent against
expectations of 0.3 percent. Portugal did not grow at all.
Battered Greece's economy contracted again, albeit it at a
milder than expected pace. Gross domestic product shrank 0.5
percent in the period as capitol controls hot activity
"It is currently hard to see euro zone growth stepping up a
gear," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose in Paris and Jan
Strupczewski in Brussels Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)