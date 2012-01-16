PARIS Jan 16 French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday there was no need to shore up Europe's EFSF bailout fund in the wake of a downgrade of its triple-A rating by Standard & Poor's.

The U.S.-based agency downgraded the European Financial Stability Facility by one notch on Monday to AA+, after a sweeping downgrade of euro zone sovereigns on Friday.

"The EFSF has kept intact its ability to lend, with enough means and guarantees to fulfil the full range of its present and future commitments," he said in a statement. "There is therefore no need to act on the EFSF at the moment."