LONDON Dec 16 Europe's EFSF temporary
rescue fund will remove a provision providing for the break up
of the euro from initial drafts of its latest bond prospectus, a
source at the fund said on Friday, a move that underlines the
growing sensitivity of the issue for EU officials.
The Financial Times reported on Thursday that the draft
prospectus included explicit warnings to investors that the euro
could break apart or even cease to be a "lawful currency"
entirely.
A source at the fund told Reuters the clause had been
inserted by lawyers drawing up documentation but had not been
approved by management and would not feature in the final
version.
"The sentence warning about the risk of euro zone break up
was in square brackets in the draft and it will be removed," the
source said.