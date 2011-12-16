* Downgrade of euro zone would boost EFSF costs
* But such a move would not impede operations
* Downgrade of France alone could cut EFSF firepower by 20
pct
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 A potential downgrade of
all euro zone countries by Standard & Poor's could raise the
cost of borrowing for the region's bailout fund, but would
otherwise not make a big difference to the fund's operations,
euro zone officials say.
Standard & Poor's is due to decide whether to downgrade euro
zone countries in the coming days, following an EU agreement
last week to forge tougher fiscal rules.
A broad rating cut for 15 of the euro zone's 17 countries,
if it happens, would mean the bailout fund, the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), which relies on guarantees
from euro zone countries, would itself lose its triple-A credit
rating.
"If there is an across-the-board downgrade of all euro zone
countries, the whole yield structure in the euro zone would
probably move together. The spread of the EFSF over Germany
would probably remain the same," one euro zone official said.
Thanks to guarantees from euro zone countries, six of which
still have a triple-A rating, the EFSF can borrow up to 440
billion euros on the market cheaply and re-lend the money to
sovereigns cut off from market financing.
As EFSF costs are paid by euro zone countries who would
otherwise have to borrow by paying double-digit yields, a
relatively small rise in the cost of EFSF loans would not be a
huge blow to countries under an EU/IMF bailout programme.
"The financing conditions of programme countries would
remain extremely favourable compared to their own condition on
the market," a second euro zone official said.
Officials also noted that when Standard & Poor's cut the
triple-A rating of the United States in August, investors,
instead of selling U.S. debt, actually bought U.S. treasuries
because they were a safe-haven asset.
"Double-A is the new triple-A," said one European banker,
shrugging off the implications of any downgrade.
As German bonds are considered a European safe-haven asset,
a downgrade of Germany might not have a dramatic impact on its
bond prices either, officials said.
This could also help the EFSF.
"Borrowing costs may go up, but if for example Germany's
borrowing costs do not go up after the downgrade, why should
those of the EFSF?" a third euro zone official said.
The EFSF sold a 10-year bond on Nov. 7 with a yield of 3.59
percent. On that day, the benchmark 10-year German bond yield
was at 1.79 percent on the market.
By comparison Portugal, which gets funding from the EFSF,
would have to pay more than 13 percent to borrow money for 10
years, and Greece an astronomical 33 percent.
POTENTIAL FRENCH DOWNGRADE
However, an S&P downgrade of only one major EFSF guarantor,
for example France, could substantially reduce the fund's
lending capacity, especially if the aim was to retain the
facility's triple-A rating.
"If France were to be downgraded, the EFSF would lose 20
percent of its firepower in the first-round effect," a fourth
euro zone official said.
This is because the guarantees extended by the remaining
triple-A countries would be able to cover a smaller amount of
triple-A debt issuance by the EFSF.
The fourth official said there were no plans to let the EFSF
lose its triple-A rating in order to preserve its firepower in
case of such a selective downgrade, but the official added:
"Opinions tend to evolve with facts."
Jean-Michel Six, S&P's chief economist, said on Monday that
last week's EU agreement on a fiscal compact involving more
fiscal discipline for euro zone countries was a significant step
forward, but not enough.
"There is probably yet another shock required before
everybody in the euro zone reads from the same page, for
instance a major German bank experiencing some real difficulties
on the markets, which is a genuine possibility in the near
term," Six told a conference in Tel Aviv.
"Then there would be a recognition that everybody is indeed
on the same boat and that even German institutions can be
affected by this contagion. I'm afraid this may still be
required," Six said.
While markets appear to have already partially priced in the
threat of a downgrade for the whole of the euro zone, yields are
likely to rise even further if it happens, economists say.
"We are in a very fragile situation and a further blow to
sentiment, which an across-the-board adjustment by S&P would be,
would have a detrimental effect on markets," said Mark Wall,
chief euro area economist at Deutsche Bank.
Market reaction to such a downgrade would depend to a large
extent on how S&P justified its decision.
"If it is political dysfunction and disunity within the euro
zone it could give investors more reasons to be concerned about
the structure and sustainability of the EFSF," Wall said.
"It could have a disproportionately big effect compared to
the downgrade," he said, adding that when S&P put the euro zone
on negative watch it was partly on account of insufficient euro
zone integration and partly because of concern about the ECB's
willingness to play a compensatory role.
While the EU summit may have helped ease concerns about
fiscal integration, the ECB's reluctance to step in as a lender
of last restort has remained as strong as ever.