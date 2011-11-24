* EFSF with 1 trillion euros may not be ready by year-end
* Crisis moving so quickly EFSF risks being inadequate
* ECB, IMF frustrated, but setting up fund legally complex
By Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Nov 24 The euro zone is
struggling to design a fired-up bailout fund capable of
protecting Italy and Spain nearly a month after European leaders
agreed on the plan, adding to concerns that the crisis has
escalated too far for the fund to have an impact.
Finance ministers are expected to finalise details on how to
extend the lending reach of the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) to as much as 1 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion)
when they meet in Brussels next Tuesday, but the fund itself may
not be operational for several weeks more.
"It is difficult to say today when the fund will be ready,"
said a senior euro zone official with direct knowledge of the
negotiations. "Before Christmas would be an optimistic target
from a technical point of view."
Another official said the leveraged fund should be working
from January. "We need to take into account what investors want
and what the politicians want," the official said.
January may already be too late, with evidence growing by
the day of the crisis seeping into the heart of the euro zone.
France's bond market is under pressure and Germany on Wednesday
failed to sell a large chunk of 10-year bonds at an auction.
Euro zone leaders agreed on Oct. 27 that the EFSF, set up in
May 2010, should be leveraged to raise its firepower, focusing
on a two-pronged scheme to provide bond insurance and attract
outside funds to invest in euro zone bonds.
With Germany rigidly opposed to the idea of the European
Central Bank providing liquidity to the EFSF or acting as a
lender of last resort, the euro zone needs a way of calming
markets, where yields on Spanish, Italian and French government
benchmark bonds have all been pushed to euro lifetime highs.
Once fully leveraged and operational, it is hoped the EFSF
will be sufficiently large to provide emergency loans to Italy
and Spain, should they find themselves unable to raise funds in
the market, as others have done.
The EFSF currently has a capacity of 440 billion euros, but
it is already committed to providing assistance to Ireland,
Portugal and Greece, and needs to set aside money in case it
needs to help recapitalise European banks as well.
As a result, it only has about 250 billion euros available,
not enough to help Italy and Spain, which together need to raise
570 billion euros next year in short and long term financing,
according to ABN Amro.
Even as policymakers work to design a way of bolstering the
EFSF, the crisis is worsening, making it ever harder to get on
top of the problem.
As problems expand, the probability that one of the euro
zone's 17 member states will be forced to default on its debts
increases. That in turn is likely to increase the demand from
investors for EFSF guarantees on euro zone bonds.
The head of the fund, Klaus Regling, has already warned that
the EFSF may not reach the 1 trillion euro level and scepticism
is growing about the ability to achieve the leverage.
"No one's coming out and say 'let's abandon this' but I
don't think at this point there are many investors who think
this stuff is going to fly," said Malcolm Barr, an economist at
JP Morgan in London.
"The failures of these mechanisms leaves the ECB as the last
man standing and it is highly likely that the pressure will come
on for the bank to do more to stabilise the situation."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a factbox on EFSF leveraging:
For more on the EFSF see:
For full multimedia coverage: r.reuters.com/xyt94s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
"INCOMPREHENSIBLE"
At the same time, the EU is trying to convince investors
from outside Europe to put money into co-investment vehicles
that would buy euro zone bonds. Largely because of legal issues,
that process is slow and complex.
Russia's central bank chairman, Sergei Ignatyev, said this
month that the co-investment idea was "incomprehensible" and
said he would not invest until things were clearer.
Reserves-rich China has shown little more enthusiasm.
The EFSF must decide if each co-investment fund is to be
dedicated to buy bonds of a single euro zone country, or whether
it could service several countries. It must then build the fund,
decide where to register it, and draft documents to comply with
local regulations.
The fund must also decide how to design the bond insurance
scheme without playing into the hands of speculators.
The current idea is to provide 'first-loss' insurance on a
portion, possibly 20-30 percent, of new primary debt issuance.
The debt would be sold with an insurance certificate attached,
but the certificate could be detached and traded separately.
"We need to create a certificate that would provide a
guarantee that is eventually detachable and negotiable in the
market," the euro zone official said. "But we want the owner of
the certificate to own the bonds. This has to be engineered, it
is not so obvious."
The International Monetary Fund, which can only lend to
governments and is not directly involved in the leveraging, is
anxious that too much time is elapsing and says the crisis
threatens the global economy. ECB President Mario Draghi has
also urged the EFSF to get its plan operational quickly.
"They need to act to prevent the euro crisis from spinning
out of control," said Luc Everaert, the International Monetary
Fund's assistant director for the euro area and EU policies.
"It's clear they need to have enough real money available to
inspire confidence in the markets," he told Reuters.
(Writing by Robin Emmott, editing by Mike Peacock)