* Rescue fund's AAA rating central to its appeal
* Plan to amplify EFSF fund to 1 trillion euros looks shaky
* Risk to EFSF downgrade puts onus back on ECB
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Dec 6 The threat of a credit
downgrade to the euro zone's top economies leaves the bloc's
EFSF bailout fund dangerously exposed, piling yet more pressure
on the European Central Bank to step in as lender of last
resort.
The fund has struggled to attract investors even with the
backing of six AAA-rated governments, and on Tuesday S&P
followed up a warning of possible downgrades for 15 euro
economies by saying it is also reviewing the EFSF.
Expanding the lending reach of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), agreed at an emergency summit in
October, is central to the euro zone's plan to show investors it
can stand behind its wayward sovereigns.
But much of the fund's ordinal appeal lay in the top
creditworthiness of its guarantors, notable the euro's main
paymaster Germany and France, the EFSF's second largest
contributor.
Even so, appetite for the rescue funds own bonds had waned
by its fourth auction last month, while its complex plans to
attract nations with big foreign reserves, such as China, to
invest in leveraging the fund's lending capacity met a cool
response.
Standard & Poor's warning on Monday that it could cut the
credit ratings of 15 countries in the bloc, including France and
Germany, by 1 to 2 notches, makes the goal of leveraging the
EFSF's funds to up to 1 trillion euros ($1.35 trillion) look
even more doubtful.
"This can't be positive," said Guillaume Menuet, an
economist at Citigroup. "Any prospective downgrade to something
that was supposed to be the best thing available is going to
diminish investor appetite in the facility, especially if you
had doubts about it in the first place," he said.
The AAA rating of the EFSF, which is backed by guarantee
commitments for 780 billion euros and has a lending capacity of
440 billion euros, would be at risk if one of its guarantors
were downgraded because the remaining AAA members would have to
take on a bigger burden, in turn endangering their own ratings.
As for the EFSF, "We could lower the long-term credit rating
on EFSF by one or two notches if we were to lower the 'AAA'
sovereign ratings," S&P said on Tuesday.
"There's a sense that events are overtaking the EFSF and the
leveraging may not work in time," said an EU diplomat with
knowledge of discussions about the plan.
The EFSF declined to comment on Tuesday.
ECB TO THE RESCUE
Following a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in
Brussels last week, the EFSF said the leveraged fund should be
fully operational from January. But concerns of a euro zone
default could also make plans to offer first-loss bond insurance
-- the other pillar of the EFSF's leveraging plan -- too costly.
Providing insurance on more than the first 20 percent of
euro zone bonds in the case of default would eat up the 250
billion euros the EFSF has left, after lending to Ireland and
Portugal, and aims to multiply.
Even before the S&P announcement, senior euro zone
policymakers had expected the EFSF may only reach 500 to 750
billion euros in its new, leveraged form.
That sum is dwarfed by Italy and Spain's funding needs for
the next three years of some 1.1 billion euros, should they find
themselves unable to tap the markets.
The fund paid its highest yields on Nov. 7 when it raised
money for its Irish funding programme, and the fund's head,
Klaus Regling, said the lack of details about how a leveraged
EFSF will actually work were partly to blame.
"The basic issue here is that the EFSF, even in unleveraged
form, is starting to find it difficult to raise money of late,"
said Malcolm Barr, an economist at JP Morgan. "So the idea that
the EFSF is the vehicle to deal with this crisis is losing
value," he added, speaking before the S&P statement was
released.
Plans to increase the EFSF's firepower were introduced after
the European Central Bank refused to consider giving a banking
licence to the fund so it could draw upon ECB financing.
But the ECB remains the only European institution with the
ability to play the role of lender of last resort.
"The ECB is the only institution that can help now," said
one European banker who advises clients on investing in euro
zone debt.
Mario Draghi, the ECB's new head, signalled last week the
bank may be willing to pursue more aggressive action if euro
zone governments adopted what he called a "fiscal compact."
European leaders will hold a summit in Brussels on Friday to
try to calm panicky markets. France and Germany hope the ECB
will be reassured by a master plan involving EU treaty change to
impose budget discipline across the euro zone - and finally
concede the sort of intensive bond buying that could restore
confidence to the markets.
"The door is open for the ECB to start leaning more heavily
against the wind in the sovereign debt market," said Erik
Nielsen, global chief economist at UniCredit in London.