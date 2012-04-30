HAMBURG, April 30 Luxembourg Prime Minister
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday he is stepping down from his
post coordinating policy among euro zone finance ministers in
part due to frustration with Germany suggesting it is paying for
the euro zone's crisis on its own.
Asked if French and German attitudes were among the reasons
for quitting when his term as Eurogroup chairman expires in
June, Juncker, at a panel discussion in Hamburg, said: "Yes."
He said he did not approve of the two largest countries
pretending they were alone in determining the 17-nation currency
bloc's policy.
"It's part of the problem that Germany pretends it has to
foot the bill for all the other countries. That's massively
insulting to the others," Juncker said, stressing that out of
the 17 euro zone countries seven had lower debt levels than
Germany.
Juncker's post is one of four coveted jobs that European
governments are currently wrangling over but on which they have
postponed a decision until after the second round of the French
presidential election on May 6.
Juncker has said he does not want to stay on after his term
expires in June, citing time constraints. He also has complained
of ill health.
Juncker praised German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble,
coveted as a potential successor, saying he had the right
qualities for the job. "He has my full support," Juncker said.
However, Germany should stop pretending it was the euro
zone's model pupil, Juncker said.
Germany, whose economy has largely shrugged off the two-year
old euro zone debt crisis, has relentlessly pushed for
structural reforms such as labour market policies and fiscal
consolidation, as the key to forstering growth and employment
across the euro zone, triggering high unemployment and poverty
in some countries.
Juncker said the euro zone needed economic growth but not at
the expense of budget consolidation. The painful tax hikes and
spending cuts across the euro zone have triggered a debate that
the emphasis should shift to growth-boosting measures from tough
German-driven austerity.
Juncker added his voice to calls to bolster the European
Investment Bank (EIB), saying it was conceivable to strengthen
the European Union's investment arm with a capital increase of
10 billion euros.
European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn,
have proposed boosting the fund.