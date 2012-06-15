BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles, CA's GO Bonds; Outlook is stable
* Moody's assigns Aa2 TO Los Angeles, CA's GO bonds; Outlook is stable
BRUSSELS, June 15 Euro zone employment fell year-on-year in the first quarter, data from the European Union statistics office showed on Friday. The Eurostat data also showed a decline in the first three months of 2012 from the fourth quarter of last year. Percentage change vs Percentage change vs same previous quarter quarter of previous year 2011 2012 2011 2012 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 EA17 0.2 -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 0.4 0.2 -0.2 -0.5 EU27 0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 -0.1(Brussels newsroom)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.