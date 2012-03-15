* Employment down by 0.2 pct in euro zone in Q4 vs Q3 2011
* Euro zone hourly labour costs rise 2.8 pct in Q4 2011 vs
Q4 2010
BRUSSELS, March 15 The number of people in
work in the euro zone fell again in the last three months of
2011 while hourly labour costs rose, highlighting Europe's
difficulty in driving a U.S.-like recovery in jobs.
Employment in the 17 nations sharing the euro fell 0.2
percent in the fourth quarter compared to the third, the
European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday.
The size of the working population shrank by the same margin
in the third quarter from the second, as the devastating
economic impact of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis began
to bite.
That contrasts with the United States, where nonfarm
payrolls notched their third straight month of gains above
200,000 in February, heralding a stronger recovery from the
global impact of the debt crisis.
In the euro zone, hourly labour costs rose by 2.8 percent in
the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year ago,
climbing 3.3 percent in industry, Eurostat said, in a sign of
Europe's struggle to increase productivity and competitiveness.
The euro zone, with the exception of Germany, has given
itself generous pay rises over the past decade during the strong
economic growth that followed the introduction of the euro, and
that is costing it its competitive edge.
The cost of labour has increased since 2001 by about 12
percent in the EU as a whole and by almost 18 percent in the
euro zone, Eurostat data showed.