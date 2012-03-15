* Employment down by 0.2 pct in euro zone in Q4 vs Q3 2011
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 15 The number of people in
work in the euro zone fell again in the last three months of
2011 while hourly labour costs rose, highlighting Europe's
difficulty in driving a U.S.-like recovery in jobs.
Employment in the 17 nations sharing the euro fell 0.2
percent in the fourth quarter compared to the third, the
European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday.
The size of the working population shrank by the same margin
in the third quarter from the second, as the devastating
economic impact of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis began
to bite, sucking away business confidence and credit for growth.
The worst of the crisis now appears to be behind the euro
zone and investors have been reassured by the European Central
Bank's 1 trillion euro stimulus to banks, as well as EU leaders'
commitment to budget austerity with a new euro zone fiscal pact.
But as the bloc heads into recession this year, households
are suffering from government spending cuts, wage freezes and
rising unemployment as the euro zone tries to bring down debt.
Any recovery in the latter part of 2012 is unlikely to be
felt much by Europeans, a contrast with the United States, where
non-farm payrolls notched their third straight month of gains
above 200,000 in February, heralding a stronger recovery from
the global impact of the debt crisis.
"With Germany likely to be one of the few exceptions, we
forecast unemployment rates will rise across the euro zone in
2012, reaching 18.2 million at the turn of the year," Ernst &
Young said in a new report on the bloc's economy.
Unemployment in the euro zone rose to 10.7 percent, or some
17 million people, in January, a new record high.
Economists say Americans are benefiting from an increase in
hiring because companies were more aggressive in cutting back
during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. European companies
were reluctant to let staff go during that time and now have
less need for new workers in the weak economic environment.
GOING SOUTH
In southern Europe in particular, unemployment is reaching
critical levels, with a quarter of Spain's working population
jobless and one in two young Spaniards out of a job.
In Italy, job creation rates went into reverse in the final
quarter of last year from the third, Eurostat said.
The depressed economic output in Spain, Greece and Portugal
showed little signs improvement and job rates contracted for the
fourth straight quarter, both on a monthly and an annual basis.
"Companies are under serious pressure to keep their labour
forces as tight as possible to contain their costs in the face
of current weakened demand," said Howard Archer, chief European
economist at IHS Global Insight.
The price of oil, driven up by almost a fifth this year by
tensions between the West and Iran over its nuclear programme,
is also making life harder for companies to keep costs lower and
leaving little room for expanding staff.
In the euro zone, hourly labour costs rose by 2.8 percent in
the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year ago,
climbing 3.3 percent in industry, Eurostat said, in a sign of
Europe's struggle to increase productivity and competitiveness.
The euro zone, with the exception of Germany, has given
itself generous pay rises over the past decade during the strong
economic growth that followed the introduction of the euro, and
that is costing it its competitive edge.
The cost of labour has increased since 2001 by about 12
percent in the EU as a whole and by almost 18 percent in the
euro zone, Eurostat data showed.