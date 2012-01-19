* Combined ESM/EFSF capacity to remain at 500 bln euros
* Capacity is a minimum; governors may decide to raise it
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Jan 19 The combined capacity of
the euro zone's permanent and temporary bailout funds will
remain at 500 billion euros for now, but will be reviewed in
March and may be raised by the permanent fund's board of
governors once it is operational, according to a draft treaty
obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
The draft treaty establishing the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) will be discussed by euro zone finance ministers
on Monday and is likely to be approved by EU leaders at their
summit on January 30, euro zone officials said.
This would allow a quick start to the ratification process
in the 17 countries sharing the single currency, so that the ESM
can come on-line in July, as sought by euro zone leaders.
The treaty would come into force once countries representing
90 percent of the subscribed capital ratified it -- a lower
threshold than the earlier envisaged 95 percent.
"The initial maximum lending volume of the ESM is set at
500,000 million euros, including the outstanding EFSF stability
supports," the draft ESM treaty said.
The EFSF is the European Financial Stability Facility, the
temporary 440 billion euro fund lending to Ireland and Portugal
and that will handle the second financing package for Greece.
"The adequacy of the consolidated ESM and EFSF maximum
lending volume will however be reassessed prior to the entry
into force of the present Treaty," it said.
"If appropriate, it will be increased by the Board of
Governors of the ESM upon entry into force of the present
Treaty," the draft said.
Euro zone leaders will review the plan if the 500 billion
euro limit is seen as too small, or enough, in March.
If the euro zone combined the full lending capacities of all
its bailout funds -- the EFSF, the European Financial Stability
Mechanism and the ESM, it would have 1 trillion euros.
Markets and the European Commission, the European Central
Bank, the United States, Canada and Japan, have been calling for
the euro zone to beef up the capacity of its bailout funds.
But the euro zone's main paymaster Germany remains opposed,
saying the 440 billion euro temporary European Financial
Stability Facility has enough for countries now in trouble.
MARKET MOOD
Opponents of giving the EFSF and ESM more firepower now say
that new bids for financial help from Spain or Italy are
unlikely since the ECB started offering 3-year cheap loans to
banks, and which banks use to buy high-yielding Spanish and
Italian bonds.
The euro zone may therefore wait to first see whether the
world's 20 biggest economies (G20) decide in February to boost
the crisis-fighting funds of the International Monetary Fund and
what the market mood will be.
Unlike the EFSF, which relies on government guarantees to
borrow on the market and lend on to troubled sovereigns, the ESM
will be more like a bank with paid-in capital of 80 billion
euros and callable capital of 620 billion euros.
The draft treaty said that the 80 billion would be paid in
five annual installments, but that any euro zone member may
choose to pay the money in more quickly if it wanted -- an
option indicated by Germany.
Euro zone countries will also make sure that regardless of
the installment schedule, the ESM would have enough paid in
capital at all times to keep a 15 percent capital adequacy ratio
with its debt issuance.
They would also guarantee that the 500 billion euros of
combined lending capacity of the EFSF and ESM was a minimum, so
that if the lending capacity of the EFSF were to fall, the
capacity of the ESM would have to rise in compensation.
The draft, in line with an agreement of euro zone leaders in
December, introduces an emergency voting procedure for the ESM
that does not require unanimity, but an 85 percent qualified
majority to grant aid to a sovereign cut off from the markets.
Euro zone officials said this would still be amended to take
into account a compromise being negotiated with Finland, which
was not ready to relinquish the unanimity rule in December.
The draft also said that all new euro zone bonds, issued one
month after the treaty comes into force, would carry collective
action clauses -- legal caveats which preclude minority bond
holders from blocking a debt restructuring deal reached by a
majority of investors.
The draft also makes a link to the European Union's Fiscal
Compact -- another draft treaty that sets a balanced budget
target, among other tough fiscal discipline requirements, for
its signatories.
The ESM draft treaty said that only countries that have
started the ratification process of the Fiscal Compact treaty
can be eligible for financial help from the ESM.