By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Jan 19 The combined capacity of the euro zone's permanent and temporary bailout funds will remain at 500 billion euros for now, but will be reviewed in March and may be raised by the permanent fund's board of governors once it is operational, according to a draft treaty obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The draft treaty establishing the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) will be discussed by euro zone finance ministers on Monday and is likely to be approved by EU leaders at their summit on January 30, euro zone officials said.

This would allow a quick start to the ratification process in the 17 countries sharing the single currency, so that the ESM can come on-line in July, as sought by euro zone leaders.

The treaty would come into force once countries representing 90 percent of the subscribed capital ratified it -- a lower threshold than the earlier envisaged 95 percent.

"The initial maximum lending volume of the ESM is set at 500,000 million euros, including the outstanding EFSF stability supports," the draft ESM treaty said.

The EFSF is the European Financial Stability Facility, the temporary 440 billion euro fund lending to Ireland and Portugal and that will handle the second financing package for Greece.

"The adequacy of the consolidated ESM and EFSF maximum lending volume will however be reassessed prior to the entry into force of the present Treaty," it said.

"If appropriate, it will be increased by the Board of Governors of the ESM upon entry into force of the present Treaty," the draft said.

Euro zone leaders will review the plan if the 500 billion euro limit is seen as too small, or enough, in March.

If the euro zone combined the full lending capacities of all its bailout funds -- the EFSF, the European Financial Stability Mechanism and the ESM, it would have 1 trillion euros.

Markets and the European Commission, the European Central Bank, the United States, Canada and Japan, have been calling for the euro zone to beef up the capacity of its bailout funds.

But the euro zone's main paymaster Germany remains opposed, saying the 440 billion euro temporary European Financial Stability Facility has enough for countries now in trouble.

MARKET MOOD

Opponents of giving the EFSF and ESM more firepower now say that new bids for financial help from Spain or Italy are unlikely since the ECB started offering 3-year cheap loans to banks, and which banks use to buy high-yielding Spanish and Italian bonds.

The euro zone may therefore wait to first see whether the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) decide in February to boost the crisis-fighting funds of the International Monetary Fund and what the market mood will be.

Unlike the EFSF, which relies on government guarantees to borrow on the market and lend on to troubled sovereigns, the ESM will be more like a bank with paid-in capital of 80 billion euros and callable capital of 620 billion euros.

The draft treaty said that the 80 billion would be paid in five annual installments, but that any euro zone member may choose to pay the money in more quickly if it wanted -- an option indicated by Germany.

Euro zone countries will also make sure that regardless of the installment schedule, the ESM would have enough paid in capital at all times to keep a 15 percent capital adequacy ratio with its debt issuance.

They would also guarantee that the 500 billion euros of combined lending capacity of the EFSF and ESM was a minimum, so that if the lending capacity of the EFSF were to fall, the capacity of the ESM would have to rise in compensation.

The draft, in line with an agreement of euro zone leaders in December, introduces an emergency voting procedure for the ESM that does not require unanimity, but an 85 percent qualified majority to grant aid to a sovereign cut off from the markets.

Euro zone officials said this would still be amended to take into account a compromise being negotiated with Finland, which was not ready to relinquish the unanimity rule in December.

The draft also said that all new euro zone bonds, issued one month after the treaty comes into force, would carry collective action clauses -- legal caveats which preclude minority bond holders from blocking a debt restructuring deal reached by a majority of investors.

The draft also makes a link to the European Union's Fiscal Compact -- another draft treaty that sets a balanced budget target, among other tough fiscal discipline requirements, for its signatories.

The ESM draft treaty said that only countries that have started the ratification process of the Fiscal Compact treaty can be eligible for financial help from the ESM.