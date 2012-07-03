AMSTERDAM, July 3 The Netherlands, a leading
critic of European bailouts, said on Tuesday it was uncertain if
a direct recapitalisation of banks by the euro zone's permanent
rescue fund would require a treaty change.
The Dutch government's statement signalled a potential
conflict with the European Commission, which said on Monday no
legislative changes were needed in the treaty governing the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
"It is still unclear whether a treaty change is needed for
direct recapitalisations by the ESM," the government said in a
letter to parliament.
For now, however, it was assuming that no treaty change
would be needed and, when appropriate, the cabinet would propose
that parliament approve the addition to the ESM's mandate.
Euro zone leaders agreed last week to bend their aid rules
to shore up banks directly from the ESM instead of via national
governments.
On Monday, Finland cast doubt on another aspect of last
week's deal, saying it would block the fund from buying
government bonds in the open market - an idea the Netherlands
also indicated opposition to.
The Netherlands has berated southern European countries for
breaking budget rules and consistently stressed the need for
fiscal discipline.
The Dutch Lower House approved the introduction of the ESM
last month with a two-third majority. It is expected to be
passed by the Dutch Senate Tuesday after a majority of parties
said last week they would support it.