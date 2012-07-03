AMSTERDAM, July 3 The Netherlands, a leading critic of European bailouts, said on Tuesday it was uncertain if a direct recapitalisation of banks by the euro zone's permanent rescue fund would require a treaty change.

The Dutch government's statement signalled a potential conflict with the European Commission, which said on Monday no legislative changes were needed in the treaty governing the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

"It is still unclear whether a treaty change is needed for direct recapitalisations by the ESM," the government said in a letter to parliament.

For now, however, it was assuming that no treaty change would be needed and, when appropriate, the cabinet would propose that parliament approve the addition to the ESM's mandate.

Euro zone leaders agreed last week to bend their aid rules to shore up banks directly from the ESM instead of via national governments.

On Monday, Finland cast doubt on another aspect of last week's deal, saying it would block the fund from buying government bonds in the open market - an idea the Netherlands also indicated opposition to.

The Netherlands has berated southern European countries for breaking budget rules and consistently stressed the need for fiscal discipline.

The Dutch Lower House approved the introduction of the ESM last month with a two-third majority. It is expected to be passed by the Dutch Senate Tuesday after a majority of parties said last week they would support it.