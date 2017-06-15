By Jan Strupczewski
has served its main purpose of safeguarding financial stability
in the euro zone, but its operations could be improved, a report
by an independent evaluator showed on Thursday.
The report, the first assessment of the functioning of the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and its successor,
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), was commissioned last
year by the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem.
"The EFSF/ESM fulfilled their mandate of safeguarding
financial stability in the euro area and its members, with
support from other crisis measures," said the report.
Evaluating the bailouts granted by the euro zone to Greece,
Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus since the sovereign debt
crisis in 2010, the report said governments asked for help too
late. That made the rescue more costly and led to one country's
problems spilling over to another.
"Programmes could have been requested earlier," the report
said. "The ESM should pre-empt delays in programme requests when
problems cannot be effectively solved at national level." The
report did not say how the ESM was to accelerate a rescue
request in practice.
The report, discussed by euro zone finance ministers at the
annual meeting of the ESM, also said bailout programmes should
better differentiate between short- and long-term goals. The
focus ought to be on restoring market access, rather than
prescribing a more comprehensive set of reforms for the economy.
"Programmes included measures that were not always crucial
for addressing the causes of lost market access," it said,
noting some reforms could not be completed within a three-year
bailout plan. Once the bailout ended, often so did the will to
continue with reforms.
"Short- and long-term objectives were not always commonly
understood and communicated, sometimes leading to optimistic
expectations and subsequently to weakening ownership," it said.
"The Board should consider strategies to help maintain
reform implementation in the post-programme period," it said.
The evaluation, lead by former European Central Bank board
member Gertrude Tumpel-Gugerell, said that when dealing with the
financial sector, bailouts should address problems upfront, but
disburse money in a phased way, depending on the sectors'
progress with restructuring and tackling non-performing loans.
